At the library
Enjoy a holiday movie with hot cocoa and cookies at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
Participate in a craft project creating a Nativity, Hanukkah or Kwanza magnetic set at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 23.
See the Polar Express and have snacks at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30.
Tonto Basin Food Pantry distribution Friday, Dec. 16
The Desert Community Christian Fellowship “Bread of Life” Ministries Food Pantry distributes food boxes behind the church from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16. For location and questions call 928-595-1252.
Turkeys available to qualifying families.
To contribute food for the pantry, drop off locations are at IGA and Tonto Basin Library. Financial donations may be made out and sent to DCCF, P.O. Box 164, Tonto Basin, AZ 85553.
Santa’s Workshop
The Rusty Pine Cone, 3788 N. Highway 87 in Pine hosts its final Santa’s Workshop Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18. The Saturday workshop is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the Sunday workshop is from noon to 2 p.m. Included: Santa & Mrs. Claus; free hot cocoa; photo opportunity; special shopping area for kids, guided by Santa’s helpers. To learn more call the Rusty Pine Cone at 612-467-9959.
Wreaths Across America
Payson’s National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, Dec. 17. At 11 a.m. at Green Valley Park’s Veterans Memorial there will be a special ceremony, followed by laying wreaths at Payson Pioneer Cemetery, Mountain Meadows Memorial Park, Pine Cemetery and Tonto Basin Cemetery. For details call 210-792-3467.
Archaeology Society changes meeting site
The Rim Country Archaeology Society returns to the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, for its meetings, held in the conference room. The next meeting is at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17.
Rich Lange is the guest speaker who talks about building materials and techniques used in pueblos and cliff dwellings in the Southwest. The public is welcome to attend.
Immediately after the meeting, Scott Wood leads a guided tour of Shoofly Ruin. A field trip to a site near Gisela is Sunday, Dec. 18. Due to liability issues, field trips are for members only. To become a member of Rim Country Archaeology, complete the paperwork at the meeting, or contact treasurer Dennis Dubose at dadubose@gmail.com.
Warming Center Christmas Party
Attend The Warming Center’s Christmas Party at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church, Building B, 601 E. Highway 260. Make a reservation at 928-951-3560. Those attending are asked to bring a potluck dish to share and a white elephant gift for exchange.
PS Food Bank needs Christmas hams
The Pine Strawberry Food Bank is asking Rim Country residents to consider donating a ham for its Christmas food distribution. Drop off medium-sized hams at the Ponderosa Market by Sunday, Dec. 18. Financial donations can be sent to the Pine Strawberry Food Bank, P.O. Box 1534, Pine, AZ 85544.
Christmas Concert and Holiday Carol Sing-A-Long
The Beeline Community Concert Band presents a free Christmas Concert and Holiday Carol Sing-A-Long at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St.
Christmas standards and contemporary music will be featured and the Payson United Methodist Bell Choir will also perform.
Library concerts
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, is hosting four live concerts the week before Christmas. Bach-n-All performs at 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19; The Payson Library Ukulele Club presents a concert at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20; the Christmas Star Carolers share holiday songs at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22; and Cinnamon Twist performs at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 23.
Final school holiday concert
Payson schools presents its final holiday concert Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Honor Choir, Handbells, and Advance Ukulele Concert is at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Julia Randall Elementary, School, 601 S. Green Valley Parkway.
Pine Fiddle Jam
The Pine Fiddle Jam is 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the cultural hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center. The Jam is held at 1 p.m. every third Wednesday at the same location.
Libertarian Party meets
The Gila County Libertarian Party meets at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. The meeting lasts about an hour and is in the meeting room behind the kitchen. As always, food and drinks are optional.
This is the group’s annual organizing meeting and will be a good time to meet county leaders and help set the agenda for 2023.
All interested Gila County residents are welcome to attend. If you can’t make the meeting in person, you can participate via Zoom. Check the website on Wednesday for the Zoom meeting connection details. Please visit https://gilaazlp.org or call 928-468-3576.
Longest Night Service
A special Service of the Longest Night is planned at Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21. The service includes music, reflection and prayer as an acknowledgment that for many this is a difficult time of the year. All are welcome.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program needs volunteers
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, in conjunction with the IRS needs tax counselor preparers, technology coordinator, receptionists, and facilitators.
This service helps local low- to moderate-income taxpayers, with special attention given to those 60 and older. Volunteers receive free IRS certified training during January.
To volunteer call Rex or Neoma at 928-487-1174 as early as possible. After being IRS certified, you must be willing to commit to four hours per week during the tax season from Feb. 1 through April 15.
Gila Democrats plan raffle
The Gila County Democrats are selling raffle tickets for a Sedona Helicopter Tour for two over Sycamore and Boynton Canyons, that includes a look at 800-year-old Sinagua ruins. The ride is approximately 35 minutes and worth $600.
Tickets can be purchased for $20 at the Democratic Headquarters, 110 E. Bonita St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays or contact Connie Cockrell at connie.cockrell@gmail.com or Chris Senko at chris@chrissenko.com.
Al-Anon meetings
The holidays are a rough season for families that have members that have substance abuse issues.
Al-Anon helps people who can benefit from support because they have a family member or friend who has a problem with alcohol or drugs. There are three meetings in the Payson area: Mondays, 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway; Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Rim View Community Church, 4180 E. Hwy. 260, Star Valley; Saturdays, 9 a.m., Ponderosa Bible Church (building at the south end of complex), 102 W. Roundup Rd.
Hospital seeks volunteers
Banner Payson Medical Center is looking for volunteers who want to share their gifts with the community.
There are opportunities to serve in a multitude of areas within the organization. To join the Banner Payson volunteer family, call 928-471-1296 or email Amberlyn Brady, volunteer services program assistant, at Amberlyn.Brady@bannerhealth.com for more information.
