Apply for casino’s 2023 Charity Contribution Funding Program
Mazatzal Hotel & Casino is accepting applications and renewals for the 2023 Charity Contribution Funding Program.
Forfeited jackpot funds are distributed to eligible nonprofits through a random selection process. Eligible nonprofits are organizations with gross receipts/income of $50,000 or less and must submit all required documentation by the March 15, 2023 deadline. Forms and rules are available at the Players Club. Contact Patty Wisner at 928-474-6044 x5501 or email pwisner@mazatzalcasino.com with questions or for more information.
Market on the Move is Saturday, Jan. 14
Payson and Rim Country residents can take part in the food budget stretching program, Market on the Move this Saturday, Jan. 13.
With MOM, a $15 cash donation earns participants up to 60 pounds of produce and/or groceries. Please bring something to transport these items. Market on the Move is from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 14 in the parking lot of Sawmill Crossing.
Rim Country Archaeology
The Rim Country Archaeology group’s next members-only field trip is to Agua Fria National Monument, led by Michael Clinton, on Jan. 14. Due to liability issues, field trips are for members only.
To become a member of Rim Country Archaeology, contact treasurer Dennis Dubose at dadubose@gmail.com.
Its next regular meeting is at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, in the conference room.
Dr. Todd Bostwick will be speaking on “The Great Murals of Baja California: A Glimpse Into the Spirit World of Ancient Hunter-Gatherers.” The public is welcome to attend.
Christian Worship Yoga
Christian Worship Yoga is held from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday at Rim Country CrossFit Gym, 113 W. Main, Ste. B (doors face parking lot, open 2:30 p.m.) Come early to get the best spots.
No prior yoga experience is necessary. The service is free, but cash or check donations to Payson New Beginnings are welcome.
Dress comfortably, bring thin yoga “sticky mat” and two yoga blocks. No kids, animals, heavy perfumes, please.
Contact instructor Tina Terry, 928-595-0528 (text or call), or visit AlohaYogaFaith@outlook.com.
Special showing of film ‘Selma’ for MLK Day
There will be a showing of the film “Selma” at the Sawmill Theatres at 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16, Martin Luther King’s birthday. Entry is $7, which includes a small popcorn and soda. This is open to the community and everyone is welcome. Come relive the historical drama of the Montgomery voting rights march of 1965.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide free help starts Jan. 31
Payson AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides free federal and state tax preparation and e-filing.
Tuesday, Jan. 31 through Tuesday, April 18 by appointment only. The appointment line at 928-487-1174 is now open. Forms that must be ﬁlled out before the appointment can be picked up at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays, Jan. 17 and 24 and from 10 a.m. to noon, Thursdays, Jan. 19 and 26. All ages are welcome and you need not be a member of AARP.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway.
The program is a training session on how to use the ALIS and Peoples Lobbyist programs.
Libertarian Party meets
The monthly meeting of the Gila County Libertarian Party is at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260.
Brandon Slayton, current Maricopa County chair and candidate for AZLP chair, presents a two-year action plan and will solicit reactions and suggestions.
If you can’t make it to the meeting, you can participate via Zoom. Check the website https://gilaazlp.org or call 928-468-3576 on Wednesday for the Zoom meeting connection details.
Breast Cancer Support Group meets Thursday
The Breast Cancer Support Group is holding its monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Senior Apartments “Common Room,” 311 S. McLane Road, just past the high school, on the corner of McLane and Wade.
Cindy Bryant, Certified National Health Professional, speaks on ways to balance health issues and address ways we can help our bodies to become the best they can be. For questions, call Ilona at 817-228-5618.
Line Dancing at the library
The recent Line Dancing class at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, was so popular the offerings have been extended.
Line Dancing classes are now held from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursdays with Jolene. These classes are for intermediate and advanced students. A class with Doris is held for beginners from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by a class for intermediate students from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., Fridays. No classes are held the second Friday of the month.
Tonto Basin food distribution Jan. 20
The Desert Community Christian Fellowship Church in Tonto Basin has its monthly food distribution from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 behind the church building.
Please call 928-595-1252 if you want to donate food. There are donation boxes at IGA and the library. There is always a need for donations
Emergency distributions are available upon request by calling the number above.
The food pantry distributions are from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., every third Friday of the month behind the DCCF church.
For submissions contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
