Electric Light Parade entry deadline is Nov. 15
Tuesday, Nov. 15 is the last day to register an entry for the 2022 Electric Light Parade, which is at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 on Historic Main Street. The theme of the APS-sponsored event is “Vintage Christmas.” Contact Payson Parks and Recreation about entries, paysonrimcountry.com/lightparade.
‘Shoe Box’ collection
The week of Nov. 14 through 21, 2022 is National Collection Week for the “Shoe Box” project. Fill a shoe box with toys, school supplies, non-liquid hygiene items, plus $10 for shipping, then bring to your participating church or Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Road. The church is open from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, Nov. 14-19; from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 20; and from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, Nov. 21.
For more information, call Terry Clark at 928-978-4883.
Bocci ball
The Payson Single Seniors with Spirit host bocci ball at 11 a.m. the third Tuesday of the month (Nov. 15), weather permitting. Play is on the court at Rumsey Park, across from ramada 4. Play is open to all, regardless of age or marital status. Bring a chair and water.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:13 p.m., Tuesday Nov. 15 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson. Attendees will watch Congressman Andy Biggs’ “Alien Invasion” documentary and discuss election results.
Libertarian Party
The monthly meeting of the Gila County Libertarian Party is at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. You may also join the meeting via Zoom. Check out the website Wednesday for the meeting connection details, https://gilaazlp.org, or call 928-468-3576.
NAMI Community Support Center hours
NAMI Payson’s Community Support Center is open to the public on Wednesdays in November from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., followed by Support Groups from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Connections Recovery Support Group is Nov. 16 and Family Support Group is Nov. 23. New Member/Prospective Member Orientation is from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Nov. 29. For details, email namipayson@yahoo.com or call 928-301-9140.
ROSEEO lunch
ROSEEO — Retired Outstanding School Employees Eating Out — a friendly group of retired school employees meets monthly. Join the lunch get-together at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 17 at Chinese and Thai Cuisine. The Dec. 15 restaurant will be the Mazatzal Casino, for breakfast. Please call Toni to RSVP, 928-970-0322.
Breast Cancer Support
The Breast Cancer Support Group meets at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. If you have any questions, you can call Ilona at 817-228-5618.
At the library
Youngsters are invited to the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18 to make a Thanksgiving placemat.
A presentation in honor of National Family Caregivers Month is hosted by the Library Friends of Payson at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 21. Local resident and community volunteer Robert (Bob) Hershberger discusses his book, “Diary of an Alzheimer’s Caregiver,” based on the notes he kept as he cared for his wife for 4-½ years. Copies will be available for $15, cash or check.
Celebration of Life
A Celebration of Life program is planned for 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Rd., Payson. Seating is limited, so reservations must be made by Monday, Nov. 21. The cost of a memorial ornament is $15. Make checks payable to the Rim Country Hospice Foundation. Include in the reservation form, the name of the individual being honored; their date of birth and death; your name, address, phone number and the number in your party attending the dinner.
You may include a photo of your loved one to be included in a slide presentation, if desired; print their name and your name and phone number on the back of the photo. Also indicate, if you wish, whether your loved one was a veteran. Please provide a brief, two to three sentence special memory of you loved one that can be shared during the program.
Four Peaks Fine Art Show
The Gene Scott Memorial Foundation sponsors the Second Annual Four Peaks Fine Art Show to benefit children at Tonto Basin Elementary School. The show is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Tonto Basin Chamber of Commerce, 45675 N. Hwy. 188, Tonto Basin. For information about participating or attending, call 480-982-7276.
Elks Community Thanksgiving Dinner
The Payson Elks Community Thanksgiving Dinner is from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 24 at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy.
The is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted.
Lighting Festival
The annual Swiss Village Christmas Lighting Festival is from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25. There are activities all day – enjoy sales, vendors, music, activities and fun at participating Swiss Village Shops and greet Santa at 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25.
Blood drives
Vitalant plans two more blood drives in Rim Country in November: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, Expedition Church dining hall, 301 S. Colcord Rd.; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, Payson Ranger Station Mona Room, 1009 E. Hwy. 260.
Kaitie’s Closet needs gently used clothing
While monetary donations have remained steady for Kaitie’s Closet, it is in dire need of gently used clothing. Bring clothing for youngsters to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson. On the west side there is a large pink box in which used clothing can be placed.
Kaitie’s Closet does not accept used underwear, used shoes, or used socks – these items are purchased through monetary donations.
There is one more distribution scheduled for 2022. It is at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
Free Movie
The Payson Elks Lodge and Moose Lodge present the movie “Midway” in honor of Pearl Harbor Day Saturday, Dec. 3 at Sawmill Theatres. The event is free of charge and opens at 9:30 a.m. with an Honor Guard Ceremony, the movie starts at 10 a.m. The hosts suggest arriving early for available seating.
Bronze Bells, Silver Years
All are welcome to Payson United Methodist Church’s Grace Notes free Hand Bell Concert, 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4. The church is located at 414 N. Easy St.
Help celebrate Grace Notes’ 25 years of ringing traditional Christmas carols, contemporary songs, favorite hymns, original hand bell compositions, group, ensemble and solo ringing. A freewill offering supports local church missions and the hand bell ministry.
Please submit items to tmcquerrey@payson.com by 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Friday edition and 10 a.m. Wednesday for the Tuesday edition. Please allow additional 24 hours on holiday weeks.
