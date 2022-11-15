race

Payson Parks and Recreation hosts the annual Turkey Trot 5K/1-mile Walk/Run Saturday, Nov. 19 at Green Valley Park. Check-in opens at 8 a.m., 5K starts at 9 a.m., Walk/Run starts at 9:05 a.m. On-site registration is available the day of the race, with no sweatshirt guarantee and an additional $5 late fee. Cash only. Register with Payson Parks and Recreation.

Electric Light Parade entry deadline is Nov. 15

Tuesday, Nov. 15 is the last day to register an entry for the 2022 Electric Light Parade, which is at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 on Historic Main Street. The theme of the APS-sponsored event is “Vintage Christmas.” Contact Payson Parks and Recreation about entries, paysonrimcountry.com/lightparade.

