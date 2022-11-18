At the library
Youngsters are invited to the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18 to make a Thanksgiving placemat.
A presentation in honor of National Family Caregivers Month is hosted by the Library Friends of Payson at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 21. Local resident and community volunteer Robert (Bob) Hershberger discusses his book, “Diary of an Alzheimer’s Caregiver,” based on the notes he kept as he cared for his wife for 4-1/2 years. Copies will be available for $15, cash or check.
‘Shoe Box’ collection
Now through Nov. 21 is National Collection Week for the “Shoe Box” project. Fill a shoe box with toys, school supplies, non-liquid hygiene items, plus $10 for shipping, then bring to your participating church or Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Road. The church is open from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, Nov. 14-19; from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 20; and from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, Nov. 21. For more information, call Terry Clark at 928-978-4883.
Turkey Trot
The Town of Payson Turkey Trot, 5K/1-mile-Walk/Run is Saturday, Nov. 19. On-site registration will be available day-of with no sweatshirt guarantee and an additional $5 late fee. Cash only. Register with Payson Parks and Recreation.
The event check-in opens at 8 a.m.; 5K starts at 9 a.m.; Walk/Run starts at 9:05 a.m. at Green Valley Park. The 2022 race has two options: 5K or 1 mile. Choose whichever works best for you and your crew.
Turkey Shoot
The Tonto Rim Sports Club hosts a Turkey Shoot at the Jim Jones Range from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19. All are welcome to compete in archery, handgun, rifle, and shotgun with slugs. It is $3 per shot and participants have a chance to win one of 40 turkeys for Thanksgiving. For details call Ed at 602-999-3388.
Christian worship yoga
Christian worship yoga led by Tina Terry, R-YFT Certified Yoga Instructor with YogaFaith.org, is offered from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 20 at Rim Country CrossFit Gym, 113 W. Main, Ste. B. Doors face parking lot and open at 2:30 p.m. Space is limited. No prior yoga experience is necessary. Dress comfortably, bring a thin yoga “sticky mat” and two yoga blocks. Socks, pillow, blanket are optional, but always nice. No kids, pets, animals, or heavy perfumes, please. Call Tina Terry at 928-595-0528 for details. Classes are scheduled to resume in January.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:13 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The guest speaker is Suzy Tubbs, Payson Town councilor and director of Payson Community Kids.
NAMI Community Support Center hours
NAMI Payson’s Community Support Center is open to the public on Wednesdays in November from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., followed by Support Groups from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Family Support Group is Nov. 23. New Member/Prospective Member Orientation is from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Nov. 29. For details email namipayson@yahoo.com or call 928-301-9140.
Celebration of Life
A Celebration of Life program is planned for 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Road. Seating is limited, so reservations must be made by Monday, Nov. 21. The cost of a memorial ornament is $15. Make checks payable to the Rim Country Hospice Foundation. Include in the reservation form the name of the individual being honored; their date of birth and death; your name, address, phone number and the number in your party attending the dinner.
You may include a photo of your loved one to be included in a slide presentation, if desired; print their name and your name and phone number on the back of the photo. Also indicate, if you wish, whether your loved one was a veteran. Please provide a brief, two to three sentence special memory of your loved one that can be shared during the program.
Four Peaks Fine Art Show
The Gene Scott Memorial Foundation sponsors the Second Annual Four Peaks Fine Art Show to benefit children at Tonto Basin Elementary School. The show is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Tonto Basin Chamber of Commerce, 45675 N. Highway 188. For information about participating or attending, call 480-982-7276.
Randy & Rosie Holiday Craft Show
Join Randy Lewis and Rosie Mason at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26 for a Holiday Craft Show. For details call Lewis at 928-978-7979, or Mason at 480-489-2473.
Lighting Festival
The annual Swiss Village Christmas Lighting Festival is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25. There are activities all day — enjoy sales, vendors, music, activities and fun at participating Swiss Village Shops and greet Santa at 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25.
One of the booths will feature the Rim Country Camera Club’s calendars. Proceeds from the calendar sales go to area food banks.
Payson Flycasters
The Gila Chapter of Trout Unlimited and Payson Flycasters Club meet at 9 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 26 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. Everyone is welcome, many members arrive early to talk fishing and have breakfast or coffee. This month’s guest speaker is Bryce Sisson, manager of the Tonto Fish Hatchery. Sisson will discuss recent fish culture improvements and production changes at the hatchery with information about the four species of trout raised there.
Blood drives
Vitalant plans blood drives in Rim Country 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, Expedition Church dining hall, 301 S. Colcord Rd.; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, Payson Ranger Station Mona Room, 1009 E. Highway 260. Sign up to donate at vitalant.org.
Kaitie’s Closet needs gently used clothing
While monetary donations have remained steady for Kaitie’s Closet, it is in dire need of gently used clothing. Bring clothing for youngsters to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway. On the west side there is a large pink box in which used clothing can be placed.
Kaitie’s Closet does not accept used underwear, used shoes, or used socks — these items are purchased through monetary donations.
There is one more distribution scheduled for 2022. It is at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
Free movie
The Payson Elks Lodge and Moose Lodge present the movie “Midway” in honor of Pearl Harbor Day Saturday, Dec. 3 at Sawmill Theatres. The event is free of charge and opens at 9:30 a.m. with an Honor Guard ceremony, the movie starts at 10 a.m. The hosts suggest arriving early for available seating.
Electric Light Parade
Payson’s 2022 Electric Light Parade is at 6 p.m., Saturday Dec. 3 on Historic Main Street. The theme of the APS-sponsored event is “Vintage Christmas.”
Bronze Bells, Silver Years
All are welcome to Payson United Methodist Church’s Grace Notes free Handbell Concert, 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4. The church is located at 414 N. Easy St.
Help celebrate Grace Notes’ 25 years of ringing traditional Christmas carols, contemporary songs, favorite hymns, original handbell compositions, group, ensemble and solo ringing. A freewill offering supports local church missions and the handbell ministry.
Due to the upcoming holiday, deadlines for notices are advanced by 24 hours. Please submit items to tmcquerrey@payson.com by 10 a.m. Monday for the Friday edition and 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Tuesday edition.
