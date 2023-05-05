Rattlesnake Avoidance classes offered
Rattlesnakes and dogs don’t mix. Thousands of dogs are bitten by rattlesnakes each year.
Most dogs recover, but not without a great deal of pain, suffering and expense.
Dogs can be trained to stay away from rattlesnakes. The process works by introducing the dog to caged, live rattlesnakes and when the dog’s attention is on the reptile the dog receives a shock from an electronic collar. The dog is not harmed, but quickly learns to avoid rattlesnakes.
The Humane Society of Central Arizona, 605 W. Wilson Ct., Payson, is hosting rattlesnake avoidance classes Saturday, May 6. The cost is $80 per dog. Training is by appointment only. Call Jim to book a time, 480-215-1776.
At the library
Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Red., plans the following over the next couple of weeks:
• Friday, May 5, 1 p.m., Learn Origami making flowers and animals, family event, sign up by calling 928-474-9260;
• Line Dancing, Tuesday, May 9 — 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. beginners, 2:15 p.m. to 4 p.m., intermediate and Thursday, May 11 — 2:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Friday, May 12, 1 p.m., Gingerbread House competition; Saturday, May 13, noon, Solar Science – make bracelets and solar print cyanotypes.
Warming Center Community Fundraiser
Help the Warming Center raise funds at its Friday, May 5 Cinco de Mayo celebration. It takes place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson.
Enjoy food, arts and crafts, live music and a raffle.
Proceeds will help fund the center’s daily soup kitchen dinners and resource center. For more information, call 928-951-3560.
HCGC Plant Sale
Come out to the Big Lots parking lot from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 6 to get the best pick on starter plants of all kinds for your garden and home at the High Country Garden Club Plant Sale.
Kentucky Derby Party
The Backwoods Bar & Grill, 210 E. Hwy. 260, Payson, is hosting a Kentucky Derby Party from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, May 6.
Get a Derby hat at Pistoll Annie’s Boutique, 612 S. Beeline Hwy., Payson – mention the event for 20% off. Backwoods is providing food and drink specials.
Casino hosts free Cinco de Mayo celebration
Cinco de Mayo celebration The Mazatzal Hotel & Casino, Hwy. 87, Mile Marker 251, Payson, is hosting a free Cinco de Mayo celebration Saturday, May 6. It features a Revolucion de Amor, Mana Tribute concert at 7 p.m. – doors open at 6 p.m. and the event is open to those 21 and older.
Revolucion De Amor, Mana Tribute Band was created by Ryan Rodriguez and Benjamin Orozco, from Rockford, Ill. in 2006. The two loyal fans of Mana, one of Mexico’s most successful Spanish rock bands, were inspired to start Revolución De Amor “A Tribute To Mana.”
Later on, Edgar Villegas and Jose Ortega, also big fans of the band Mana, joined the band.
The group’s goal is to honor this great Latin American rock en español band to bring fans the best quality of Mana’s music to each of their shows.
Ukulele Buddies
Strum with Ukulele Buddies at 10 a.m. every Tuesday at the Payson Public Library meeting room, 328 N. McLane Rd. Beginners welcome.
For details call Candy Steele, 406-291-9255, visit ukulelebuddies.com, or just show up.
Payson blood donation sitesVitalant is urging all eligible donors to give blood this May. Every two seconds a patient needs blood, including 1 in every 83 baby deliveries. May is also Trauma Awareness Month. More donors are needed to ensure hospitals have enough blood ready to treat patients for all unpredictable emergencies, as well as scheduled treatments and elective surgeries. The need is critical for donations of all blood types, especially type O, because O-positive is the most common type. O-negative blood can help any patient, including premature babies. Platelets most often help patients who are battling cancer. To make a blood donation appointment, download the Vitalant app, visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
Payson donation dates and site in May:
Tuesday, May 9, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Culver’s of Payson, 805 E. Hwy. 260, Bloodmobile
Wednesday, May 24, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Payson Ranger Station Mona Room, 1009 E. Hwy. 260
Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rim Country Classic Auto Club sponsored blood drive, Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Bloodmobile
For more information and to schedule a donation appointment, visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
Democrats of Rim Country
May is National Mental Health Month and Patty Wisner, program director of the Payson National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), is the guest speaker at the Democrats of Rim Country meeting. The meeting is at noon, Tuesday, May 9, at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260 (to order lunch and socialize, arrive by 11:30 a.m.). For more information about the Democrats of Rim Country, visit www.democratsofrimcountry.com.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, May 9 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson. The evening’s speaker is Lori Thompson, who will discuss her experience working with community swimming pools and swim teams, and all her research into restoring Payson’s Taylor Pool.
Payson Rock Club
The Payson Rimstones Rock Club’s monthly meetings are the second Wednesday of each month and are open to the public. The next meeting is at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 10 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd.
Meetings include speakers, show-and-tell rocks and fossils, auction items, snacks and information about upcoming club field trips and events. This month’s speaker will be club member Allan Yost. He will demonstrate how to make rock garden planters. For more information contact the Club Secretary at secretary@rimstonesrockclub.org.
Community Breakfast
Start the Mother’s Day Weekend off right by treating your favorite mom to the breakfast served at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church. A delicious treat at any time, the breakfast is sure to delight all who enjoy a hot morning meal. Prepared with love, the breakfast will be dished up at 9 a.m., Friday, May 12 at 507 W. Wade Lane.
Look Ma, no dishes!
A raffle prize goes to the person with the winning ticket, which are available at the door. Free will offerings are gratefully received.
Mountain biking Girls Camp
The Payson Ranger District, along with the Arizona Trail Association’s programs GRO Girl GRO and Gear Girls host a mountain bike two-day program and camp for Arizona girls aged 12 to 14 on the weekend of May 20 and 21 in Pine. The deadline to register is Saturday, May 13. Register online at: https://shorturl.at/cdlmW.
The Payson Ranger District hopes local Rim Country girls will fill the camp.
For more information, reach out to angela.abel@usda.gov.
Payson Public Library Summer Reading program
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., hosts its Summer Reading from May 27 to July 25.
The Kick-Off event is from 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 27. It includes a Foam Party, a program by the Rim Country Reenactors and a barbecue.
