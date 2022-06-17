Pine/Strawberry Festival this weekend
The 32nd Annual Pine/Strawberry Festival is Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19 at the Pine/Strawberry Community Center Ramada, 3866 N. Highway 87. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday.
The event features arts and crafts vendors, food vendors and fun for the whole family. It is hosted by the Pine/Strawberry Business Community.
Senior Food Box Distribution
The Senior Food Box Distribution is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, June 18 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. Organizers request participants use the Oak Street entrance to the church parking lot and exit onto Main Street.
Book signing, talk
Payson resident Bob Hershberger will sign copies of his book, “Diary of an Alzheimer’s Caregiver” and discuss his journey at a special program. He will be in the foyer of the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, to sell and sign books from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 18. He will then give a talk and sign books in the meeting room from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Hershberger’s book is a about the emotional, physical and financial impact of Alzheimer’s disease. It is based on his experiences caring for his wife, Dee in their Payson home, during her 4-1/2-year journey with the disease, from the fall of 2010 through March 2015.
The books are available at the reduced cost of $15 at the event.
Pine real estate business plans grand opening
Triple Creek Realty, LLC, 4140 N. Hwy. 87, Suites 17 A and B in Pine, is having its grand opening From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19. Owner Pennie Robinson is hosting live music, local arts and crafts, a lobster roll food truck, and door prizes at the event. Drawings are at noon and 4 p.m. both days.
Library Friends of Payson plan photography program
The Library Friends of Payson welcome unofficial town photographer DJ Craig Miller at its Monday, June 20 meeting. He will show some of his stunning photos of wildlife.
Several of his beautiful, framed photos will be available for purchase, cash or check. The public is invited to the free LFOP presentations in the new, expanded community room. There is a short business meeting at 10 a.m., during which guests will hear about upcoming library programs. Presenters speak from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Al-Anon meetings
Al-Anon helps people who can benefit from support because they have a family member or friend who has a problem with alcohol or drugs. There are three meetings in the Payson area:
• Mondays, 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson
• Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Rim View Community Church, 4180 E. Highway 260, Star Valley
• Saturdays, 9 a.m., Ponderosa Bible Church (building to the south), 102 W. Roundup Road, Payson.
Forum with Payson mayoral candidates
The Democrats of Rim Country and the Rim Country Republican Club host a Mayoral Forum from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, June 20 at the Church of the Nazarene, 200 W. Tyler Parkway. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Questions for the candidates – incumbent Tom Morrissey, Town Councilor Chris Higgins, roofing contractor Jeremy Ruff, and retiree Tom Laird — on Payson town issues may be turned into the Rim Country Republican Club Headquarters, 512 S. Beeline Highway or turned into the Democrats of Rim Country Headquarters, 110 W. Bonita St., or may be written at the forum.
Ukulele Buddies
Join the fun with Ukulele Buddies from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Tuesdays at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd.
The group will not meet June 28 or July 19 as the room used is unavailable.
Check out Ukulele Buddies on Facebook.
Tea Party hosts candidates
The Payson Tea Party hosts a forum for U.S. Congressional District 2 candidates from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, July 21 at the Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway.
Submit questions by noon, Sunday, June 19 to paysonteaparty@gmail.com.
High Country Seniors program on sleep services
Banner High Country Seniors of Payson hosts a program on sleep services with Siavash Panah, M.D., at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 22.
Young or old, rich or poor, in any country and any city we all sleep ... or at least try to. Both quantity and quality of sleep are important, but many of us feel like we are not getting enough. Come listen to a board-certified sleep physician who loves talking about all things sleep. There will be educational slides followed by open Q&A.
The topics include:
• Sleep apnea including symptoms, testing and treatment options
• Potential causes for excessive sleepiness
• Causes and treatments for insomnia
• Unwanted behaviors during sleep
• Restless legs
Doc Talks are presented on Zoom Pro. To register, call High Country Seniors, 928-596-4747. Leave your name, phone contact number and email address. You will receive a link to the meeting in your email. No computer? No problem … you can attend Zoom meetings by phone.
Vacation Bible School
Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Road, is hosting Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, June 27 through Friday, July 1, with a celebration Sunday, July 3. The program is for children in kindergarten through the fifth grade.
The program is “Come to Jerusalem Marketplace” and learn how life was when Jesus walked on Earth. Kids will enjoy Bible teaching in the Synagogue, go the Village playground, and explore the Marketplace. For details, call 928-472-7800. Registration is online at mountainbible.org under children’s ministry.
Council candidate forum
The Democrats of Rim Country and the Rim Country Republican Club host a Town Council Forum from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, June 27 at the Payson Church of the Nazarene, 200 W. Tyler Parkway (east of Home Depot). Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Questions for the town council candidates may be turned into the Rim Country Republican Club Headquarters, 512 S. Beeline or the Democrats of Rim Country Headquarters, 110 W. Bonita, or may be written at the forum.
Republican Club hosts two candidates
The Rim Country Republican Club hosts Karrin Taylor Robson, candidate for governor and Hallie Overman Jackman, candidate for District 1 county supervisor Tuesday, June 28 at the Payson Golf Club, 1504 W. Country Club Dr., Payson. The group gathers at 11:30 a.m. to socialize and to order lunch if desired. The speakers begin at noon.
For information call Nancy Cox at 928-472-1172.
Tonto Basin election workers needed
The Gila County Elections Department still needs poll workers – clerks, ballot judges, marshals – to staff the August primary election in Tonto Basin precincts and may need staff for additional vote centers in Rim Country. There’s still time to sign up for paid training to be offered in Payson for Rim Country ballot inspectors and other positions for precincts ranging from Star Valley to Gisela, Tonto Basin, Pine-Strawberry, Zane Grey and Whispering Pines. Requirements include: to work the polls you must be registered as a voter in Gila County; have good communication and teamwork skills; and attend paid training. Rim Country residents interested in earning up to $105 working the primary should call Erin at Gila County Elections Department, 928-402-8709 or email eemiller@gilacountyaz.gov.
Submit listings by 10 a.m., Tuesday to tmcquerrey@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!