Community Breakfast
Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, serves a community breakfast at 9 a.m., Friday, June 10. The church hosts a hot breakfast every second Friday of the month.
For June, the breakfast includes cheese, mushroom and onion omelet; biscuits and gravy; bacon; mixed fruit and cupcakes; hot coffee, tea, orange juice, and water. A free ticket for the door prize is given as you enter the fellowship hall. A freewill offering is welcome.
Payson blood drives
Appointments are still available – dozens of donors are urgently needed – when Vitalant staff and volunteers return to Payson for the community’s next blood drive. The drive is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, June 10 at Banner Payson’s High Country Seniors’ Community Room, 215 N. Beeline Highway. A single donation can save up to three lives.
Signup online to give a pint and schedule your appointment at vitalant.org; search by zip code 85541, or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825). Vitalant supplies and donates blood to 62 hospitals in Arizona.
Future blood drives include:
• 9:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 6 at the Expedition Church, 301 S. Colcord Rd., Payson
• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 12 at Culver’s of Payson, 805 E. Highway 260
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 19 at the Payson Ranger Station
• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, July 25 at the Mount Cross Lutheran Church log cabin, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson
Strawberry Patchers’ Quilt Show in Pine
The Strawberry Patchers’ 24th Quilt Show, “The Comeback Quilt Show,” is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 at the Pine/Strawberry Community Center, 3886 N. Highway 87. Admission is $5 per person and includes a free ticket for a Baby Lock Sewing Machine drawing. Bring a can of food and get a ticket for a lap quilt drawing.
The show includes a vendor mall, featuring a knife and scissor sharpening vendor; free demonstrations and a bake sale; the Strawberry Patchers Country Store with quilts and handcrafted items for sale; door prizes, hourly drawings and raffles; and Friday only, Viewer’s Choice Voting.
Humane Society anniversary event
Join the board, staff and volunteers of the Humane Society of Central Arizona at a Kitties & K-9’s Pawty, celebrating 10 years in the shelter at 605 W. Wilson Court, off South McLane. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 11 and is free. It features a bounce house; jousting; dunk tank; face painting; a cornhole contest; vendor booths, food trucks; music; raffles; prizes; and much more.
March for Our Lives
March for Our Lives events will be taking place across the United States on Saturday, June 11. In solidarity with families, teachers, and students from Uvalde, Texas, there will be a March for Our Lives demonstration from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 11, in Payson.
The demonstration is at the junction of Highways 260 and 87. Park in the parking lot fronting The Beverage Place, 111 E. Highway 260.
This event is open to everyone in the community concerned with children’s lives, school safety and common-sense gun reform.
The Payson event is listed on the March for Our Lives website https://marchforourlives.com/march22/ where you can see the March locations and register as a Payson participant if desired.
Democrats of Gila County host luncheon
The Democrats of Gila County are holding a Mother’s Day Activists fundraising luncheon at the Mazatzal Hotel and Casino Ballroom from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, June 12.
The event celebrates the original Mother’s Day, which promoted world peace in lieu of sending sons to war and was celebrated in June. Speakers include Felicia French and Aaron Lieberman.
Tickets are available at http://secure.actblue.com/donate/giladems-tix2022 or at democratsofrimcountry1@gmail.com.
Supervisor to hold town hall meeting
District 1 Gila County Supervisor Steve Christensen will hold a town hall meeting at 9 a.m., Monday, June 13 at the new county facility, 707 S. Colcord Road. Christensen will make a presentation on a variety of topics such as forest health, wildfires, evacuation procedures, growth and other concerning challenges in our area. He will address questions after the presentation.
Tonto Basin election workers needed
The Gila County Elections Department still needs poll workers – clerks, ballot judges, marshals – to staff the August primary election in Tonto Basin precincts and may need staff for additional vote centers in Rim Country. There’s still time to sign up for paid training to be offered in Payson for Rim Country ballot inspectors and other positions for precincts ranging from Star Valley to Gisela, Tonto Basin, Pine-Strawberry, Zane Grey and Whispering Pines.
Requirements include: to work the polls you must be registered as a voter in Gila County; have good communication and teamwork skills; and attend paid training. Rim Country residents interested in earning up to $105 working the primary should call Erin at Gila County Elections Department, 928-402-8709 or email eemiller@gilacountyaz.gov
COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Payson
The Gila County Health Department offers a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday, June 14 at the Gila County Health Department office, 110 W. Main St., Payson. Vaccine shots will be given by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 928-910-4009, option #1.
Democrats host guest speaker
The Democrats of Rim Country will host Tom Morrissey, mayor of Payson, who is running for re-election in 2022. He will speak at noon, Tuesday, June 14, at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260; to order lunch and socialize, please arrive by 11:30 a.m. Morrissey will discuss his proposed platform if re-elected. For more information about the Democrats of Rim Country, visit www.democratsofrimcountry.com.
Bill Ahrendt is guest of RCA
The next Rim Country Artists (RCA) meeting is at 4 p.m., Tuesday, June 14 at the conference room of the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
The program is with Bill Ahrendt of Pine, who has his paintings hanging in collections across the world.
Flag Day ceremony
A Flag Day ceremony and Taco Tuesday event is at 4 p.m., Tuesday, June 14 at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, June 14 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline. Speakers are former Payson Vice Mayor Michael Hughes on Home Rule; Sherra Kissee, candidate for Gila County Supervisor Dist. 1; and Walt Blackman, candidate for U.S. Congress CD 2.
Camera club meets
The Rim Country Camera Club meets at 5 p.m., Wednesday, June 15 in the Payson Public Library large meeting room, 328 N. McLane Road. An online Zoom meeting will be offered as an option for those who cannot attend in person. A request to be added to the club’s email for Zoom invitations may be sent to rimcountrycameraclub@gmail.com.
Refreshments are served and photos shared by club members at 5 p.m. Welcoming remarks and announcements are at 5:15 p.m.
The program, Shooting Fireworks, follows, presented by Nicole Reynolds.
The Rim Country Camera Club welcomes all photography enthusiasts. For more information, email rimcountrycameraclub@gmail.com.
Libertarian Party
The Gila County Libertarian Party meets Wednesday, June 15 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. Convene in the meeting room behind the kitchen. The meeting starts at 5 p.m. and lasts about an hour. As always, food and drinks are optional.
All Gila County residents are welcome to attend. If you can’t make it to the meeting, you can participate via Zoom. Check our website on Wednesday for the Zoom meeting connection details. Please visit http://gilaazlp.org or call 928-468-3576.
ROSEEO meeting
ROSEEO – Retired Outstanding School Employees Eating Out – is a friendly group of retired school employees that meets monthly. Join the breakfast get-together at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, June 16 at the Beeline Cafe. The July meeting is at Old County Inn, Pine, at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, July 21. Please call Toni to RSVP, 928-970-0322.
Book signing, talk
Payson resident Bob Hershberger will sign copies of his book, “Diary of an Alzheimer’s Caregiver” and discuss his journey at a special program. He will be in the foyer of the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, to sell and sign books from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 18. He will then give a talk and sign books in the meeting room from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Hershberger’s book is a about the emotional, physical and financial impact of Alzheimer’s disease. It is based on his experiences caring for his wife, Dee in their Payson home, during her 4-1/2-year journey with the disease, from the fall of 2010 through March 2015.
The books are available at the reduced cost of $15 at the event.
Library Friends of Payson plan program
The Library Friends of Payson welcome unofficial town photographer DJ Craig Miller at its Monday, June 20 meeting. He will show some of his stunning photos of wildlife.
Several of his beautiful, framed photos will be available for purchase, cash or check.
The public is invited to the free LFOP presentations in the new, expanded community room. There is a short business meeting at 10 a.m., during which guests will hear about upcoming library programs. Presenters speak from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Vacation Bible School
Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Road, is hosting Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, June 27 through Friday, July 1, with a celebration Sunday, July 3. The program is for children in kindergarten through the fifth grade.
The program is “Come to Jerusalem Marketplace” and learn how life was when Jesus walked on Earth. Kids will enjoy Bible teaching in the Synagogue, go the Village playground, and explore the Marketplace. For details, call 928-472-7800. Registration is online at mountainbible.org under children’s ministry.
Calling all knitters and crocheters
Do you have a WIP (work in progress) or a UFO (unfinished object) that you need help finishing? Come to High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Hwy. For those who would like to learn to crochet or knit, there are very talented ladies willing to teach. Supplies are available. The group meets from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., every Wednesday from at 215 N. Beeline Hwy.
