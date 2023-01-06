Native Plant Society Tonto Basin Chapter sets field trip
The Arizona Native Plant Society approved the Tonto Basin Chapter at a December board meeting.
Everyone interested in sharing and learning about the incredibly diverse plant communities in Gila County is welcome to participate.
Celebrate the newly formed chapter with its First Friday Field Trip from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6.
Meet at the Deer Creek Trailhead located at the intersection of Highways 87 and 188 (on west side of 87). There is plenty of parking at the trailhead located a short distance from Highway 87. During the field trip, participants will identify plants on a 1-1/2 mile hike, with very little elevation gain. Sturdy shoes are recommended. Bring a snack and water and enjoy the beautiful views and desert flora.
The first chapter meeting, “Exploring Native Plant Medicinal Uses” is from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 21 at 268 E. Stephens Way, Tonto Basin, located behind the VFW, Dental Building and Desert Community Christian Fellowship Church. When you are behind the church, look for signs to guide you to the meeting location.
Activities will be posted on Facebook at Arizona Native Plant Society Tonto Basin Chapter and Instagram at aznpstontobasin. Activities will include First Friday Field Trips, monthly chapter meetings, plant conservation activities, social gatherings and more.
Christian Worship Yoga
Christian Worship Yoga is held from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday starting Jan. 8 at Rim Country CrossFit Gym, 113 W. Main, Ste. B (doors face parking lot, open 2:30 p.m.) Come early to get the best spots.
No prior yoga experience is necessary. The service is free, but cash or check donations to Payson New Beginnings are welcome.
Dress comfortably, bring thin yoga “sticky mat” and two yoga blocks (Walmart, Big 5, Amazon). No kids, animals, heavy perfumes, please.
Contact instructor Tina Terry, 928-595-0528 (text or call), or visit AlohaYogaFaith@outlook.com.
Piano and cello concert
Rim Country residents and visitors are invited to a piano and cello concert by Angeline Ng and her family. This hour-long performance was presented last fall and is back by popular demand.
The concert is at 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 8 at the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. Admission is free, but a free-will offering is welcome.
Democrats of Rim Country host guest speaker Jan. 10
Lena McCormack is the guest speaker at the January meeting of the Democrats of Rim Country. She has been instrumental in organizing local events to raise funds in support of Ukrainian families and refugees, some of whom now reside in Payson.
The meeting is at noon, Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. To order lunch and socialize, please arrive by 11:30 a.m. For more information about the Democrats of Rim Country visit www.democratsofrimcountry.com.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway.
The focus of the meeting is to learn how to use the ALIS and Peoples’ Lobbyist Programs. Call 928-951-6774 for details.
Payson Rock Club meets
The Payson Rimstones Rock Club’s meetings are the second Wednesday of each month and are open to the public. The next meeting is at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
This month the club will introduce new board officer members. Amanda Clarke, ASU professor of volcanics, will be the speaker.
Meetings include speakers, show-and-tell rocks and fossils, auction items, snacks and information about upcoming club field trips and events.
For more information call 928-595-2059.
Rim Country Archaeology
The Rim Country Archaeology group’s next members-only field trip is to Agua Fria National Monument, led by Michael Clinton, on Jan. 14. Due to liability issues, field trips are for members only.
To become a member of Rim Country Archaeology contact treasurer Dennis Dubose at dadubose@gmail.com.
Its next regular meeting is at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, in the conference room.
Dr. Todd Bostwick will be speaking on “The Great Murals of Baja California: A Glimpse Into the Spirit World of Ancient Hunter-Gatherers.” The public is welcome to attend.
Tonto Basin food distribution
The Desert Community Christian Fellowship Church in Tonto Basin has its monthly food distribution from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 behind the church building.
Please call 928-595-1252 if you want to donate food. There are donation boxes at IGA and the library. There is always a need for donations
Emergency distributions are available upon request by calling the number above.
The food pantry distributions are from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., every third Friday of the month behind the DCCF church.
