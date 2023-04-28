Spring Craft Fair
The Payson Senior Center, 514 Main Street, hosts a Spring Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29. Admission of $1 benefits the Meals on Wheels and Senior Transportation programs.
Items are handmade and unique. Wood working, sewing, painting, and many other works by talented crafters and artists are featured.
P.E.O. meets
Chapter DF of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization), which has helped girls and women through scholarships for over 100 years, meets at 9:20 a.m., Friday, April 28 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson, and also via Zoom. Visiting P.E.O.’s are welcome. For details, call Ellen at 928-468-2478.
Friday in the Park
To benefit the Payson Senior Center come out to Green Valley Park Ramada 1 (next to the playground) to enjoy free music by Michael Doyle from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday, starting Friday, April 28. Bring lawn chairs and picnic dinners. For details go to doyle-michael@comcast.net.
Kids Fishing Festival
Let’s Talk Fishing hosts the 17th Annual Kids Fishing Festival from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 29 at Green Valley Park.
Kids fish free, but registration is required. Kids receive poles and free bait for the day. Fish will be weighed, pictures taken of the big catch and anglers will be available to help kids cast the perfect cast.
The event is made possible by the sponsor and Chamber members Lowery’s Window and Door and State Farm Agent Matt Crespin, Arizona Game & Fish, and others.
Fishing meeting
The Gila Chapter of Trout Unlimited and Payson Fly Casters Club meet at 9 a.m., Saturday, April 29 at Tiny’s Restaurant in Payson, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. The guest speaker is Chris Rich, owner of the AZ Fly Shop. Rich’s presentation focuses on fly fishing opportunities throughout Arizona.
Bike Safety event
Come out to the parking lot at Julia Randall Elementary School from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 29 for a free family event to learn about bike safety and repair, bicycles and scooters are welcome. There will be community booths, refreshments and a free drawing for special prizes. For details call Janice Chesser, 928-961-0204.
Free movie
The Payson Tea Party is sponsoring a free showing of the classic film, Judgement at Nuremberg at 9:30 a.m., Saturday April 29 at the Sawmill Theater, 201 W Main St, Payson.
Doors open 9 a.m.; popcorn and soda available for purchase.
Brunch at the Bridge
Hosted by Rim Country Friends of Tonto Natural Bridge State Park the popular Brunch at the Bridge is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Sunday, April 30 at Tonto Natural Bridge State Park It is a morning to benefit the Tonto Natural Bridge State Park. Admission is $20 per person, tickets are available from Friends of Bridge board members, National Bank of Arizona or www.tontonaturalbridge.com. It includes a day at the bridge too.
Veterans Helping Veterans Chili Cook-off Sunday
The Veterans Helping Veterans Chili Cook-off is from noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, April 30 at Rim Country Bowl & Arizona Bar, 1109 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson. Go to the down to Veterans Helping Veterans office (across from Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson) and register your chili by April 24 2023.
To taste and vote is $10. The entertainment will be Kokopeli Entertainment.
There won’t be an entrance fee for contestants.
The chili has to be home made in a 10 quart pot. Contestants cannot stand by or pitch their chili.
Bocci Ball
Play Bocci Ball from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday, May 1, weather permitting, on the Bocci Ball Court across from Ramada 4 in Rumsey Park, look for the signs. Bring a chair and water. For details, call Mary, 805-216-3406.
Ukulele Buddies
Strum with Ukulele Buddies at 10 a.m. every Tuesday at the Payson Public Library meeting room, 328 N. McLane Rd. Beginners welcome.
For details call Candy Steele, 406-291-9255, visit ukulelebuddies.com, or just show up.
Author speaks at Rim Country Museum
Travel writer Roger Naylor discusses his latest book, Awesome Arizona at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 2 at the Rim Country Museum, 700 S. Green Valley Parkway, Payson. For details call 928-474-3483.
At the library
Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Red., plans the following over the next couple of weeks: Line Dancing, Tuesday, May 2 and May 9 — 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. beginners, 2:15 p.m. to 4 p.m., intermediate and Thursday, May 4 and 11 — 2:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, May 5, 1 p.m., Learn Origami making flowers and animals, family event, sign up by calling 928-474-9260; Friday, May 12, 1 p.m., Gingerbread House competition; Saturday, May 13, noon, Solar Science – make bracelets and solar print cyanotypes.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, May 2 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson. The speaker is John Fillmore, former member of the Arizona House of Representatives who is currently working with the Patriot Party to initiate some policies good to unite Arizona voters.
Democrats of Rim Country
Women’s Caucus
The Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus meets at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 3 at the Democratic Headquarters, 110 E. Bonita St. Bring a sack lunch.
There will be a special showing of an informative documentary about women’s reproductive rights, “Personhood: Policing Pregnant Women in America” at 1 p.m. following the meeting. For more information, email patedelen@gmail.com.
Mountain biking Girls Camp
The Payson Ranger District, along with the Arizona Trail Association’s programs, GRO Girl GRO and Gear Girls host a mountain bike two-day program and camp for Arizona girls aged 12 to 14 on the weekend of May 20 and 21 in Pine.
The Payson Ranger District hopes local Rim Country girls will fill the camp.
The deadline to register is Saturday, May 13. Register online at: https://shorturl.at/cdlmW.
For more information, reach out to angela.abel@usda.gov.
Payson Public Library Summer Reading program
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., hosts its Summer Reading from May 27 to July 25.
The Kick-Off event is from 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 27. It includes a Foam Party, a program by the Rim Country Reenactors and a barbecue.
