Final weeks of free tax preparation
The AARP Foundation Tax Aide Program is in its final weeks of operation. If you have not yet filed your taxes and want to have them done and e-filed for free by trained and tested volunteers, time is running out. There are three steps to doing most taxes: come to the Elks Lodge on Tuesday or Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and pick up an information packet; gather your tax documents, fill out the information packet and call for an appointment.; come to the Elks and get your taxes done for free.
The Tax Aide site is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The final day the Tax Aide site will be open to the public is April 18. For further information, call 928-487-1174.
Fishing equipment wanted
The Payson Flycasters and Humane Society Resale Store are preparing for the 3rd Annual Spring Event at 510 W. Main St., Payson. Donations of used equipment and supplies will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 at the above location. The sale is planned from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22. All proceeds from the sale benefit the Humane Society Resale Store and the Payson Flycasters Kids Program.
PAWS Bake Sale
PAWS in Payson hosts its annual Easter Weekend Bake Sale, at Tractor Supply, 510 E. Highway 260, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 8.
TCCA concert
The final performance of the Tonto Community Concert Association’s 2022-23 season is at 7 p.m., Monday, April 10 at the Payson High School Auditorium. The featured artists are Divas 3, who perform the top hits of the top female soloists of the past few decades. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at tccarim.org.
Democrats of Rim Country
Democrats of Rim Country host several members of the Payson School District, including Superintendent Linda Gibson Tuesday, April 11. The meeting is at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260 – to order lunch and socialize, please arrive by 11:30 a.m. For details visit www.democratsofrimcountry.com.
Photography program
Professional photographer Sue Zen will share her fascination with the art of photography at the next meeting of the Rim Country Artists at 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 11 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, April 11 at Ponderosa Bible Church. 1800 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson. The speaker is Randy Roberson, who will share about 40 years of change in the Payson area, the rich history and stories from the area.
Payson Rock Club
The Payson Rimstones Rock Club meets at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 12 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd. This month’s speaker will be retired geology professor, Carol Jones. She is discussing Poisonous Minerals. For more information contact the Club Secretary at secretary@rimstonesrockclub.org.
Community Breakfast
Some “bunny’s hopping” to see you spring into Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church for the monthly community breakfast. A delicious meal, cooked up by Chef Todd, will be served at 9 a.m., Friday, April 14, at the church, 507 W. Wade Lane, Payson. A selection of beverages is always included. “Chick” out the basket of goodies offered as a raffle prize. Free will offerings are gratefully received.
Blood Drive
Appointments are available and donors needed Friday, April 14 when Vitalant staff and volunteers return to Banner Payson High Country Seniors Community Room, 215 N. Beeline Hwy. for a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Schedule your appointment conveniently online at vitalant.org; search by zip code 85541, or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
Craft program at Pine Library
The Isabell Hunt Memorial Library in Pine presents an Adult Crafternoon at 1 p.m., Friday, April 14 in the Pine Library Activity Center behind the cultural hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center. The program is on Paint by Number. Registration is required – stop by the library at 6124 W. Randall Place, Pine, or call 928-476-3678.
Moose Charities benefit sale
The Greater Payson Moose Lodge, 4211 E. Hwy. 260, Star Valley is having a bake sale and yard sale in the dining room of the lodge from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 15. All proceeds go to Moose Charities. Yard sale spots are both inside and outside and are $15 each. Area crafters are welcome. For details contact Shelley at 928-474-6212.
Rim Country Archaeology
Rim Country Archaeology meets at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 15 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, in the conference room. Matt Guebard, an archaeologist with the National Park Service will be speaking about his work to preserve the Tonto Cliff Dwellings. Some of the walls at the Tonto National Monument, which were partially or fully reconstructed in the 1940s, are in danger of collapse. The process of maintaining such structures will be addressed.
There a number of members-only field trips upcoming. Since the creek was too high, the field trip to a site near Sycamore Creek was rescheduled to after the April 15 meeting. There will be another field trip to Montezuma Well, guided by Matt Guebard of NPS, on April 22. A field trip to Chavez Pass Ruin will be led by Brent Reed on May 14. Due to liability issues, field trips are for members only. To become a member of Rim Country Archaeology, you can complete the paperwork at the meeting, or contact treasurer Dennis Dubose at dadubose@gmail.com.
Native plant field trip
The Tonto Basin Chapter of the Arizona Native Plant Society hosts a field trip to Tonto Natural Bridge from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, April 14. The focus is “Plants of Higher Elevations.” Please arrive early as all visitors must register at the Visitor Center. For details visit: tontobasinnativeplants@gmail.com.
Learn about Hawaiian heritage
The Library Friends of Payson welcome Tiana Ka’anohiokala Price to its 10 a.m. meeting, Monday, April 17 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., Payson. Price is a local resident who loves hula and her native Hawaiian heritage. She grew up in Waimea on the Big Island of Hawaii where family taught her Hawaiian traditions and how to hula. When her daughter entered college at Northern Arizona University, Price and her husband fell in love with Payson, which reminded her of home. She felt compelled to perpetuate Hawaiian traditions and loves to share them with the community. She continues to hula and participates with her students in the Arizona Aloha Festival.
If you have any questions, please call the library at 928-474-9260.
Library Friends of Payson, a 501©(3) charitable organization, supports the library with programs and materials not covered by the town budget. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/libraryfriendspayson/ or the Library Friends’ website libraryfriendsofpayson.org.
Hear from Dr. Elk Whisperer
The Friends of the Pine Library host Debera Butler, Dr. Elk Whisperer, of Pine at 1 p.m., Monday, April 24 at the Library Activity Room, behind the cultural hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center.
Butler discusses what your pet needs living in Rim Country. The meeting is open to the public and refreshments will be served.
Library presents nutrition program
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., presents information and tips on how to make positive dietary choices for health from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 26.
EAC College Nutrition Students will host this presentation with Dr. Kimberly Wright, NP. For details contact EAC-Payson, 928-468-8039.
Brunch at the Bridge
Get tickets for the benefit Brunch at the Bridge, visit www.tontonaturalbridge.org to purchase the $20 tickets for the April 30 event. The Brunch at the Bridge benefits the. Tonto Natural Bridge State Park and is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Sunday, April 30. The event sponsor is Duane Ridl of Farm Bureau Financial Services, 512 S. Beeline Hwy., Ste. 4, Payson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!