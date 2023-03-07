Al-Anon meetings
Al-Anon helps people who can benefit from support because they have a family member or friend who has a problem with alcohol or drugs. There are three meetings in the Payson area:
• Mondays, 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson.
• Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Rim View Community Church, 4180 E. Highway 260, Star Valley.
• Saturdays, 9 a.m., Ponderosa Bible Church (building to the south), 102 W. Roundup Road, Payson.
Supervisor Humphrey has Tonto Basin meeting
District 2 Gila County Supervisor Tim Humphrey meets with the public at 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 7 for his regular Tonto Basin Community Meeting at the Tonto Basin Chamber of Commerce, 45675 N. Hwy. 188. He provides updates, information and details about upcoming events.
To learn more call his office at 928-425-3231 or 800-304-4452.
Tea Party meeting
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, March 7 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The speaker is Gila County Attorney Bradley Beauchamp who will discuss the Electoral College and/or our 2022 Elections.
Payson Rock Club meets
The Payson Rimstones Rock Club meets the second Wednesday of each month and meetings are open to the public. The next meeting is at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 8 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. Meetings include speakers, show-and-tell rocks and fossils, auction items, snacks and information about upcoming club field trips and events. This month’s speaker will be club member Dave Hopkins. He is discussing his experience with lapidary. For more information contact the club secretary at secretary@rimstonesrockclub.org.
PATS and Boulders Recreation Area discussion
The Payson Ranger District and the Town of Payson jointly host a community meeting to discuss the Payson Area Trails System (PATS) and the Boulders Recreation Area at the end of Granite Dells. Also participating is Southwest Decision Resources of Flagstaff.
The meeting is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 9 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
The meeting includes a presentation on recent accomplishments; the upcoming Boulders Trail plan area; and what’s next for the Payson Area Trails System.
Both Town, Forest Service and Southwest Decision Resources staff are available for questions on trails and access points.
Questions may be sent to info@swdresurces.com. To learn more about Rim Country Trails visit rimcountrytrails.com.
Community Breakfast
March right into 507 W. Wade Lane for a hot and hearty breakfast at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church. The Community Breakfast is at 9 a.m., Friday, March 10. The menu includes biscuits and gravy, omelet and sausage and a variety of beverages. May the luck of the Irish be with you for the raffle. Free will offerings are gratefully received.
Chapter DF of P.E.O. meets
Chapter DF of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization), which has helped girls and women through scholarships for over 100 years, meets at 9:20 a.m., Friday, March 10 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, and also via Zoom. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome. For details, please call Linda at 623-628-9332.
Market on the Move
Payson and Rim Country residents can take part in the food budget stretching program, Market on the Move from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., Saturday, March 11 at the Sawmill Crossing parking lot, 201 W. Main St.
With MOM, a $15 cash donation earns participants up to 60 pounds of groceries and/or produce. Please bring something to transport these items. Selections vary month to month. All varieties are while supplies last and on a first come, first served basis.
Warming Center open house
The Payson Warming Center, 601 E. Highway 260, Building A, plans an open house from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 11.
This is an opportunity for Rim Country residents to see what is done at the warming center.
Talk to the staff, board of directors and volunteers to learn how they and the center work. Guests can visit the bunk house, kitchen, dining hall, clothing shop and donation receipt areas.
Any donations of toiletries, umbrellas or twin size blankets during the event will be gratefully accepted. For questions call Jenny at 480-529-4272.
Kindness Concert
A Kindness Concert is planned from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, March 12 at Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St. The featured artist is Daniel Nahmod, an amazing singer and musician with multiple CDs to his credit. He offers positive and moving music.
Proceeds go to the two food banks, the Student Weekend Food Program and the Warming Center. Bring a non-perishable food donation, and/or a financial donation.
The event is sponsored by a local group of Payson volunteers.
Library hosts Celtic Moments for St. Patrick’sThe Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a performance by Celtic Moments.
The performance is at 11 a.m., Friday, March 17.
Celtic Moments, featuring Jim West and Kathleen Kelly, is a celebration of the Irish with traditional ballads and the musical taste of the wearin’-o’-the-green. It wouldn’t be a ceili without the songs and tales that offer a touch of Irish wit and humor. The lively jigs and reels of Celtic Moments will get yer feet a tappin’ and leave ya wishin’ for more.
Tonto Basin food distribution March 17
The Desert Community Christian Fellowship Church in Tonto Basin has its monthly food distribution from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, March 17, behind the church building.
Please call 928-595-1252 to donate food or with any questions.
There are donation boxes at the Tonto Basin IGA and the library. There is always a need for donations
Any cash donations maybe made out to DCCF and mailed to P.O. Box 164, Tonto Basin, AZ 85553.
Any needed donations during the month are available by calling the above telephone number.
The pantry distributions are from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., every third Friday of the month from behind the church.
Bocci ball
The Payson Senior Singles with Spirit host regular bocci ball play at the Rumsey Park bocci ball court from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. the first Monday of the month – March 6, and at 11 a.m. the third Tuesday of the month, weather permitting. Bring a chair and water. For details call Mary at 805-216-3406.
‘Little Shop of Horrors’ presented at high school
The Payson High School Drama Program presents the play “Little Shop of Horrors,” March 30, 31 and April 1. Payson High School is at 301 S. McLane Road.
The Thursday, March 30 and Saturday, April 1 performances are from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; the Friday, March 31 presentation is at 4 p.m.
Pre-sale tickets are available on ticketspicket.com for $8 and $10.
To help the drama program with financial or in-kind support – pay or provide for scripts and royalties, renting the puppet plants, purchasing special sets, costumes and prop pieces, feeding the cast and crew snacks or dinner during a long rehearsal – please contact Kathy Siler at kathy.siler@pusd10.org.
For submissions, contact reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
