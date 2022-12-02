craft

The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, 100 W. Main St., hosts its first Chamber Christmas Market from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 in the chamber parking lot on the corner of Main and Beeline.

At the library

The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, has a variety of Christmas-related activities planned. Those interested can take a picture with Mrs. Claus and make a Christmas card at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2. As part of the library’s partnership with the Arizona Science Center, youngsters can come to the library at noon, Saturday, Dec. 3 and learn about soda bottle rocketry and launch a rocket. Build a Gingerbread House at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9 – but register first, call 928-474-9260 or stop by the library’s circulation desk.

