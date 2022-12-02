At the library
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, has a variety of Christmas-related activities planned. Those interested can take a picture with Mrs. Claus and make a Christmas card at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2. As part of the library’s partnership with the Arizona Science Center, youngsters can come to the library at noon, Saturday, Dec. 3 and learn about soda bottle rocketry and launch a rocket. Build a Gingerbread House at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9 – but register first, call 928-474-9260 or stop by the library’s circulation desk.
Rim Country Mountain Bike Association program set
Join the Rim Country Mountain Bike Association at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2 at Axis Culture Group in the Tonto Plaza, 500 S. Beeline Highway, Suite A, for a bike fix class and whiskey tasting. Jeremy Lee and Ron Wolfe will be showing how to make derailleur and brake adjustments and more. Hannah and Hooch will be there for a whiskey tasting, and representatives from the Forest Service will be on hand to give updates on trail work.
Santa’s Workshop
The Rusty Pine Cone, 3788 N. Highway 87 in Pine hosts a Santa’s Workshop every Saturday and Sunday now through Sunday, Dec. 18. The Saturday workshops are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the Sunday workshops are from noon to 2 p.m. Included: Santa & Mrs. Claus; free hot cocoa; photo opportunity; special shopping area for kids, guided by Santa’s helpers. To learn more call the Rusty Pine Cone at 612-467-9959.
Christmas train show
The modular HO Narrow Gauge Society, the “Mudhens” hosts its annual Christmas train show at Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2 and from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, following the Electric Light Parade. Santa will be riding in his special caboose around the layout. For details call Rev. Charles Proudfoot at 719-545-0818.
Free movie
The Payson Elks Lodge and Moose Lodge present the movie “Midway” in honor of Pearl Harbor Day Saturday, Dec. 3 at Sawmill Theatres. The event is free of charge and opens at 9:30 a.m. with an Honor Guard ceremony, the movie starts at 10 a.m. The hosts suggest arriving early for available seating.
Visit a Christmas Village
Visit the Christmas Village at Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3.
Park for the parade and join in the festivities. Live music provided by both Cinnamon Twist and the Beeline Community Concert Band. Train display, plus a cookie/hot chocolate sale to benefit the Community Presbyterian Child Learning Center.
Democrats of Rim Country Christmas Party slated
The Democrats of Rim Country hold their annual Christmas Party at 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Mazatzal Casino’s Cedar Ridge Restaurant. All members and guests are welcome. For more information, visit: www.democratsofrimcountry.com.
Electric Light Parade
Payson’s 2022 Electric Light Parade is at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 on Historic Main Street. The theme of the APS-sponsored event is “Vintage Christmas.”
Bronze Bells, Silver Years
All are welcome to Payson United Methodist Church’s Grace Notes free Handbell Concert, 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4. The church is located at 414 N. Easy St. The Grace Notes celebrate 25 years of ringing traditional Christmas carols, contemporary songs, favorite hymns, original handbell compositions, group, ensemble and solo ringing. A freewill offering supports local church missions and the Handbell Ministry.
Bocci ball
Join the Payson Single Seniors with Spirit from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 5, weather permitting, at the bocci ball court in Rumsey Park across from ramada 4. All are invited regardless of age or marital status. Call Mary for details at 805-216-3406.
Al-Anon meetings
Al-Anon helps people who can benefit from support because they have a family member or friend who has a problem with alcohol or drugs. There are three meetings in the Payson area:
• Mondays, 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson.
• Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Rim View Community Church, 4180 E. Highway 260, Star Valley.
• Saturdays, 9 a.m., Ponderosa Bible Church (building to the south), 102 W. Roundup Road, Payson.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The speaker is Marissa Hamilton of EZAZ and Freedom Works. Members will elect board members for 2023 to be installed at the group’s Christmas luncheon.
Flag retirement service
A formal flag retirement service by the American Legion is planned at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Mountain Meadows Memorial Cemetery.
Community Breakfast
Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, hosts its last community breakfast at 9 a.m., Friday, Dec. 9. Members of the church look forward to resuming the breakfasts in the future. At the December breakfast the menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, dessert, hot chocolate, coffee, tea, orange juice, and water. Also, a free ticket for the door prize is given to guests as they enter the fellowship hall. A freewill offering is welcome.
Payson Choral Society Christmas Concert
The Payson Choral Society presents a musical version of “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9; 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10; and 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Payson High School Auditorium. Tickets purchased in advance are $10 per person; at the door admission is $15. Tickets are available from members of the Choral Society; at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road; and at the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, 100 W. Main St. The program is directed by Daria Mason with Lisa Tan as collaborating pianist and Beth Christensen as backup director/pianist. Based on the novel by Charles Dickens, this is an amateur production by arrangement with International Theatre and Music Limited, www.itmshows.com.
PS Food Bank Christmas Food Drive needs hams
The Pine Strawberry Food Bank is asking Rim Country residents to consider donating a ham for its Christmas food distribution.
Those interested can drop off medium-sized hams at the Ponderosa Market by Sunday, Dec. 18. Financial donations can be sent to the Pine Strawberry Food Bank, P.O. Box 1534, Pine, AZ 85544.
Wags ’n Whiskers Chili Dinner for Humane Society
The Wags ’n Whiskers Chili Dinner for the Humane Society of Central Arizona is at 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway. No-host cocktails are at 5 p.m. and dinner is at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $20 per person and specialty drinks will be available.
The event also features raffles and a silent auction. There will be stoneware bowls by local artisans available for bidding.
Tickets are available at the HSCAZ Shelter, the HSCAZ Resale Store, the Roundup, the Elks Lodge, or at the door. For details, call the Humane Society at 928-474-5590 or go online to www.humanesocietycentralaz.org.
Deacon’s Food Pantry needs volunteers
The Deacon’s Food Pantry at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., needs volunteers. Pantry distribution hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Please call 928-474-2059 for more information.
Hospital seeks volunteers
Banner Payson Medical Center is looking for volunteers who want to share their gifts with the community.
There are opportunities to serve in a multitude of areas within the organization. To join the Banner Payson volunteer family, call 928-471-1296 or email Amberlyn Brady, volunteer services program assistant at Amberlyn.Brady@bannerhealth.com for more information.
