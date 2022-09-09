Community Breakfast
Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, serves a community breakfast at 9 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9. The church hosts a hot breakfast every second Friday of the month.
For September, the breakfast includes a green chile, ham and cheese omelet or a cheese omelet, biscuits and gravy, mixed fruit bowl, assorted cookies, hot coffee, tea, orange juice and water. Also, a free ticket for the door prize is given as you enter the fellowship hall. A freewill offering is welcome.
Payson library family event
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, has a special family event at 1 p.m. today, Friday, Sept. 9. Come to the library for a session of Zumba Fun with dance and exercise for the entire family, from toddlers to grandparents.
The family event at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16 is building a candy bridge.
Tickets for art show and Empty Bowls benefit
Get tickets to Canapes and Canvas, a fine arts show presented by Rim Country Artists, taking place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. The event features live music, hors oeuvres and wine.
Rim Country Empty Bowls is now part of RCA, 100% of proceeds from the sale of bowls will go directly to local food banks.
The $50 admission will go to expanding the arts in Rim Country.
Get tickets at paysonartists.org, National Bank, or at the Farmers Market at Sawmill Crossing parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 10.
Benefit calendars available
The Rim Country Camera Club has its benefit 2023 calendars on sale for $10. All proceeds from sales are donated to local food banks, the club’s new scholarship fund, or other designated charities.
Calendars are at the Rim Country Camera Club booth at the Farmers Market Saturday, Sept. 10, Plant Fair Nursery, Payson public Library, Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, Christian Gifts and Home Décor, Common Grounds, and Crosswinds Restaurant.
Christian worship yoga
Christian worship yoga led by Tina Terry, R-YFT Certified Yoga Instructor with YogaFaith.org, is offered from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., every Sunday, Sept. 11 through Nov. 11 at Rim Country CrossFit Gym, 113 W. Main, Ste. B. Doors face parking lot and open at 2:30 p.m. All are welcome, but space is somewhat limited, so come early to get the best spots.
No prior yoga experience is necessary – this will be a gentle practice, with breathing, stretching, twisting, and other slow movements. Please plan to come before 3 p.m. and stay until 4 p.m., even if you just sit or recline on your mat. Being and breathing in the presence of fellow lovers of The Lord is always healing and restorative.
This gentle practice is free to all, though cash or check donations to Payson New Beginnings are welcome.
Dress comfortably, bring a thin yoga “sticky mat” and two yoga blocks (available at Walmart, Big 5, Amazon). Socks, pillow, blanket are optional, but always nice. No kids, pets, animals, heavy perfumes, please.
For information contact Tina Terry at 928-595-0528 (text or call) or AlohaYogaFaith@outlook.com and visit YogaFaith.org, where our motto is “Jesus First, Yoga Second!”
Choral Society seeks actors
For Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol the Musical” the Payson Choral Society is holding auditions for acting/singing roles. Information on auditions and audition packets will be available at paysonchoralsociety@gmail.com. Auditions are scheduled for the week of Sept. 12.
The concert is Dec. 11, 12 and 13 at the Payson High School Auditorium. This is a special choral presentation of the acclaimed UK musical being performed for the second time in Arizona. For details, call John Landino, 928-468-0023.
Chat with the Mayor
The next Chat with the Mayor is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 12 at Tiny’s Family Restaurant and Lounge, 600 E. Hwy. 260 (doors will open at 5 p.m. for those who wish to have dinner first).
Mayor Tom Morrissey will give an update on what is happening in the Town of Payson and there will be a Q and A time. All are welcome, no RSVP needed.
Democrats of Rim Country
The Democrats of Rim Country will host Eric Mariscal, Elections Director for Gila County. He will explain the numerous propositions on the November ballot.
The meeting is at noon, Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260 (to order lunch and socialize, please arrive by 11:30 a.m.). For more information about the Democrats of Rim Country, visit www.democratsofrimcountry.com.
Free CPR and AED class
The MHA Foundation, in conjunction with the Payson Fire Department is offering a free CPR and AED class from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13. Pre-registration is required, call the MHA Foundation at 928-472-2588 for details. Space is limited.
Tea Party meets
The Payson Tea Party meets at a new time, 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Highway 87.
The evening’s speaker is Tom Horne who was elected in the Republican Primary as the Superintendent of Public Instruction nominee to run against Kathie Hoffman (D), in the General Election.
Also speaking is our state senate candidate Wendy Rogers, who will run against Kyle Nitschke (D) in November.
Red Hat meeting
The Red Hat group, Fancy Flair of Red, wants to welcome any woman over 50 to “Pin Hats” and over 60 to “Red Hats.” Attend the next monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Highway 260, for socializing and fun, lunch and cards. Call Jan at 928-581-8393 for questions. The group meets at 11:30 a.m., the second Wednesday of every month.
Story time in the park
The Gila County Library District plans story time in the park at 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 15 at Green Valley Park by the playground ramadas. All preschool age children are welcome. There will be songs, rhymes, stories, and of course fun times.
Breast Cancer Support Group meets Thursday
The Breast Cancer Support Group is holding its monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. All breast cancer survivors are welcome to attend and enjoy the support of other breast cancer survivors.
For more information, call Ilona at 817-228-5618.
Free flights offered youth
The EAA Chapter 810, Payson Young Eagles offers free flights for ages 8 through 17 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Payson Airport.
Register at YEDay.org. A parent or legal guardian must be present to sign a waiver prior to flight.
Problems registering? Call/text 928-951-2086.
Submit listings by 10 a.m. Tuesdays to tmcquerrey@payson.com
