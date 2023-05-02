Ukulele Buddies
Strum with Ukulele Buddies at 10 a.m. every Tuesday at the Payson Public Library meeting room, 328 N. McLane Rd. Beginners welcome.
For details call Candy Steele, 406-291-9255, visit ukulelebuddies.com, or just show up.
Author speaks at Rim Country Museum
Travel writer Roger Naylor discusses his latest book, Awesome Arizona at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 2 at the Rim Country Museum, 700 S. Green Valley Parkway, Payson. For details call 928-474-3483.
At the library
Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Red., plans the following over the next couple of weeks:
• Line Dancing, Tuesday, May 2 and May 9 — 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. beginners, 2:15 p.m. to 4 p.m., intermediate and Thursday, May 4 and 11 — 2:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Friday, May 5, 1 p.m., Learn Origami making flowers and animals, family event, sign up by calling 928-474-9260;
• Friday, May 12, 1 p.m., Gingerbread House competition; Saturday, May 13, noon, Solar Science – make bracelets and solar print cyanotypes.
FFA Awards Banquet
The Payson FFA Annual Awards Banquet is from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 2 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino, Highway 87, Mile Marker 251, Payson. Tickets are $15 at the door. The evening includes dinner and dessert.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, May 2 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson. The speaker is John Fillmore, former member of the Arizona House of Representatives who is currently working with the Patriot Party to initiate some policies good to unite Arizona voters.
Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus
The Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus meets at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 3 at the Democratic Headquarters, 110 E. Bonita St. Bring a sack lunch.
There will be a special showing of an informative documentary about women’s reproductive rights, “Personhood: Policing Pregnant Women in America” at 1 p.m. following the meeting. For more information, email patedelen@gmail.com.
Kindness Conversation
Join the Kindness Conversation at 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 3 at Rim Country Health’s Community Room, 807 W. Longhorn Rd., Payson.
Look for the yellow signs with blue printing. Participants will talk about how they can increase Kindness actions in their neighborhoods.
The Kindness Works for All initiative in Payson is non-political and is not affiliated with any one church or other group. It is just local residents encouraging kindness. See www.kindnessworksforall.org for additional information.
NAMI FaithNet
NAMI FaithNet, a non-denominational, faith-based support group open to family members and caregivers supporting a loved one with a mental health condition meets from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 3 at the NAMI Community Support Center, 308 E. Aero Dr., Payson.
The group meets the first Wednesday of each month. Registration required. To register, please contact Cathy Williamson at ccatjchat@msn.com.
Warming Center Community Fundraiser
Help the Warming Center raise funds at its Friday, May 5 Cinco de Mayo celebration. It takes place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson.
Enjoy food, arts and crafts, live music and a raffle.
Proceeds will help fund the center’s daily soup kitchen dinners and resource center. For more information, call 928-951-3560.
HCGC Plant Sale
Come out to the Big Lots parking lot from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 6 to get the best pick on starter plants of all kinds for your garden and home at the High Country Garden Club Plant Sale.
Rattlesnake Avoidance classes offered
Rattlesnakes and dogs don’t mix. Thousands of dogs are bitten by rattlesnakes each year.
Most dogs recover, but not without a great deal of pain, suffering and expense.
Dogs can be trained to stay away from rattlesnakes. The process works by introducing the dog to caged, live rattlesnakes and when the dog’s attention is on the reptile the dog receives a shock from an electronic collar. The dog is not harmed, but quickly learns to avoid rattlesnakes.
The Humane Society of Central Arizona, 605 W. Wilson Ct., Payson, is hosting rattlesnake avoidance classes Saturday, May 6. The cost is $80 per dog. Training is by appointment only. Call Jim to book a time, 480-215-1776.
Kentucky Derby Party
The Backwoods Bar & Grill, 210 E. Hwy. 260, Payson, is hosting a Kentucky Derby Party from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, May 6.
Get a Derby hat at Pistoll Annie’s Boutique, 612 S. Beeline Hwy., Payson – mention the event for 20% off. Backwoods is providing food and drink specials.
Casino hosts free Cinco de Mayo celebration
Cinco de Mayo celebration The Mazatzal Hotel & Casino, Hwy. 87, Mile Marker 251, Payson, is hosting a free Cinco de Mayo celebration Saturday, May 6. It features a Revolucion de Amor, Mana Tribute concert at 7 p.m. – doors open at 6 p.m. and the event is open to those 21 and older.
Revolucion De Amor, Mana Tribute Band was created by Ryan Rodriguez and Benjamin Orozco, from Rockford, Ill. in 2006. The two loyal fans of Mana, one of Mexico’s most successful Spanish rock bands, were inspired to start Revolución De Amor “A Tribute To Mana.”
Later on, Edgar Villegas and Jose Ortega, also big fans of the band Mana, joined the band.
The group’s goal is to honor this great Latin American rock en español band to bring fans the best quality of Mana’s music to each of their shows.
Mountain biking Girls Camp
The Payson Ranger District, along with the Arizona Trail Association’s programs GRO Girl GRO and Gear Girls host a mountain bike two-day program and camp for Arizona girls aged 12 to 14 on the weekend of May 20 and 21 in Pine.
The Payson Ranger District hopes local Rim Country girls will fill the camp.
The deadline to register is Saturday, May 13. Register online at: https://shorturl.at/cdlmW.
For more information, reach out to angela.abel@usda.gov.
Payson Public Library Summer Reading program
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., hosts its Summer Reading from May 27 to July 25.
The Kick-Off event is from 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 27. It includes a Foam Party, a program by the Rim Country Reenactors and a barbecue.
