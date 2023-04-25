Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, April 25 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson.
The speaker is Brtt Wingate, who is kicking off The 1776 Project in Arizona. Wingate will show a power point on the history program proposed for Arizona school history classes.
NARFE meets
The Mogollon Chapter 1235 of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees meets for a no-host lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 26 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. All active and retired federal employees are invited to attend. A short meeting is planned, plus socializing. For details, call Pat, 928-970-2087.
Library presents nutrition program
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., presents information and tips on how to make positive dietary choices for health from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 26.
EAC College Nutrition Students will host this presentation with Dr. Kimberly Wright, NP. For details contact EAC-Payson, 928-468-8039.
Spring Craft Fair
The Payson Senior Center, 514 Main Street, hosts a Spring Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29. Admission of $1 benefits the Meals on Wheels and Senior Transportation programs.
Items are handmade and unique. Wood working, sewing, painting, and many other works by talented crafters and artists will be there.
P.E.O. meets
Chapter DF of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization), which has helped girls and women through scholarships for over 100 years, meets at 9:20 a.m., Friday, April 28 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson, and also via Zoom. Visiting P.E.O.’s are welcome. For details, call Ellen at 928-468-2478.
Friday in the Park
To benefit the Payson Senior Center come out to Green Valley Park Ramada 1 (next to the playground) to enjoy free music by Michael Doyle from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday, starting Friday, April 28. Bring lawn chairs and picnic dinners. For details go to doyle-michael@comcast.net.
Kids Fishing Day
Let’s Talk Fishing hosts the 17th Annual Kids Fishing Festival from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 29 at Green Valley Park.
Kids fish free, but registration is required. Kids receive poles and free bait for the day. Fish will be weighed, pictures taken of the big catch and anglers will be available to help kids cast the perfect cast.
The event is made possible by the sponsor and Chamber members Lowery’s Window and Door and State Farm Agent Matt Crespin, Arizona Game & Fish, and others.
Fishing meeting
The Gila Chapter of Trout Unlimited and Payson Fly Casters Club meet at 9 a.m., Saturday, April 29 at Tiny’s Restaurant in Payson, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. The guest speaker is Chris Rich, owner of the AZ Fly Shop. Rich’s presentation focuses on fly fishing opportunities throughout Arizona.
Bike Safety event
Come out to the parking lot at Julia Randall Elementary School from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 29 for a free family event to learn about bike safety and repair, bicycles and scooters are welcome. There will be community booths, refreshments and a free drawing for special prizes. For details call Janice Chesser, 928-961-0204.
Free movie
The Payson Tea Party is sponsoring a free showing of the classic film, Judgement at Nuremberg at 9:30 a.m., Saturday April 29 at the Sawmill Theater, 201 W Main St, Payson.
Doors open 9 a.m.; popcorn and soda available for purchase.
Teacher of the Year nominations due April 30
The nominations for the Gila County Teacher of the Year Award are due April 30.
The Gila County Teacher of the Year is an annual recognition sponsored by the Gila County School Superintendent’s Office.
Download the nomination form off the Gila County website: gilacountyaz.gov/government/school_superintendent/gila_county_schools_events.phpgilacountyaz.gov/2023%20Teacher%20of%20the%20Year%20Nomination%20Packet2.docx or email Cindy at cfisher-smith@gilacountyaz.gov to request the PDF be emailed to you.
Nominations can also be delivered to the Gila County School Superintendent’s office or mailed to Gila County School Superintendent, 1400 E. Ash St., Globe, AZ 85501.
Brunch at the Bridge
Hosted by Rim Country Friends of Tonto Natural Bridge State Park the popular Brunch at the Bridge is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Sunday, April 30 at Tonto Natural Bridge State Park
It is a morning to benefit the Tonto Natural Bridge State Park. Admission is $20 per person, tickets are available from Friends of Bridge board members, National Bank of Arizona or www.tontonaturalbridge.com. It includes a day at the bridge too.
Veterans Helping Veterans Chili Cook-off Sunday
The Veterans Helping Veterans Chili Cook-off is from noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, April 30 at Rim Country Bowl & Arizona Bar, 1109 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson.
Go to the down to Veterans Helping Veterans office (across from Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson) and register your chili by April 24 2023.
To taste and vote is $10. The entertainment will be Kokopeli Entertainment.
Staging is at 11 a.m. so the event can start on time at noon.
There won’t be an entrance fee for contestants.
The chili has to be home made in a 10 quart pot. Contestants cannot stand by or pitch their chili.
Submit items by 10 a.m., Tuesday for the Friday paper and 10 a.m., Wednesday for the Tuesday paper to tmcquerrey@payson.com.
