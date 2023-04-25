nutrtion

The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., presents information and tips on how to make positive dietary choices for health from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 26. EAC College Nutrition Students will host this presentation with Dr. Kimberly Wright, NP. For details contact EAC-Payson, 928-468-8039.

Payson Tea Party

The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, April 25 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.