The children of Robert and Carlene Buckner happily announce their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary. Bob and Carlene were married Oct. 18 1969 in Phoenix. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Kimberly and her husband Craig, Kellie and her husband Pat. They have been blessed with four grandchildren: Amber being the oldest and her spouse Antoine; Cody and his significant other Ashley; Marrannda and her fiancé Dylan; Garrett and his significant other Lanie. Marrannda and Dylan have blessed Bob and Carlene with their first great-grandchild Mckinlee. The couple is rightfully retired in Payson after working years for their family. They now enjoy going to yard sales, sitting on the porch together and taking care of the hot mess named Jake the Chorkie.
We love you Mom and Dad happy anniversary and many more to come.
