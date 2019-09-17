Celebrating 59 years of marriage, Clara and Peter Bernard renewed their wedding vows Saturday, Sept. 7 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church of Payson with Father Ricki officiating.
Peter asked Clara to renew their vows since she is recovering from breast cancer, according to their daughter Michelle.
Both have been acknowledged several times over the years for their volunteer efforts. Clara works at New Beginnings Tuesdays and Banner Payson Medical Center Wednesdays.
“At New Beginnings she crochets hats, sweaters and booties for new mothers. She buys angels out of her own pocket and gives them to patients in the surgical department before patients go in for a procedure at Banner. I attended her recent volunteer appreciation luncheon and everybody refers to her as the ‘angel lady,’” Michelle said.
Peter guides tours at the Rim Country Museum, dressing as Zane Grey at times and participating in re-enactments, as well as handling a lot of the maintenance and remodeling for the facility. They also serve Communion at St. Philip’s.
Clara, 78, and Peter, 77, have volunteered since moving to Payson 14 years ago. The couple has five children, all who make their homes out of state.
To support their mother through her battle with breast cancer three of the children and their families were able to be present during and after her mastectomy.
“In the beginning, chemotherapy got in the way of her volunteer work. She wasn’t happy with that; however, she still volunteered during her treatment and still has to go through nine months of antibodies IV treatment,” Michelle said.
