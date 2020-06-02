John and Lynne Eivins met in Phoenix in 1959 when John rented an apartment from Lynne’s grandmother. “We had a long courtship of 2 weeks, an engagement of 6 months, and a marriage of 60 years on June 4th,” writes Lynne.
John’s work with the Arizona Republic and Phoenix Gazette required seven moves throughout Arizona before the couple retired to Payson in 2010. John worked for the newspaper 33 years, Lynne retired from the State Attorney General’s office after 19 years.
John has volunteered at the Humane Society of Central Arizona’s recycling program for 12 years. Lynne has volunteered at the police station for 9 years, and the Time Out thrift store.
The Eivins have 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 11 1/2 great-grandchildren, scattered from here to Idaho, Montana and Texas.
