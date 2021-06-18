Dalton and Elaine Knauss recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. They were married June 16, 1951 at the Lakeview Gospel Church in Chicago, Ill. They moved to Arizona from Chicago in 1958, settling in Scottsdale back when there were less than 10,000 residents.
The couple began visiting Payson in 1970 and purchased cabins in Rim Trail in 1971. They eventually built a home in Payson in 2004 where they lived until recently relocating back to Scottsdale. They are enjoying life in the Valley. Daughter Cindy and husband Jim live in Fountain Hills and son Bill and wife Marilyn live in Payson.
