Christina and Peter Rothenbach of Payson were married Nov. 29, 1969 in Cherry Hill, N.J. The couple celebrated their golden anniversary with a three-week trip to Spain recently.
Christina was born in Orchard Park, N.Y., and Peter is from Langhorne, Pa. They met in college in Boston and have one daughter, Cynthia Bublitz of Flagstaff and two granddaughters, Kirsten and Faith Bublitz. The couple has lived in Payson for 20 years.
They have visited Spain in the past and returned there because they love it so much. They enjoy the wonderful food and scenery and the people are very welcoming, even though neither speaks Spanish.
The most recent trip included going to the Cantabria Coast, Santander, Madrid and Costa del Sol.
For their actual anniversary weekend, Peter made reservations at the luxury hotel Maria Cristina in San Sebastian. Christina’s full name is Christina Marie (like the hotel). The hotel surprised the couple with a bottle of champagne delivered to their suite in honor of their anniversary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!