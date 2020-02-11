Ed and Dorothy (Dot) Chesley celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Tuesday, Feb. 11. They were married on Feb. 11, 1950 in Provo, Utah in the home study of their church’s bishop. Attending them at the ceremony were their mothers and Ed’s aunt, Syble. The Chesleys have five children; 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. They have lived in Strawberry for 43 wonderful years. Their family says, they want them to know they love you two very much and look forward to many more years to come.

