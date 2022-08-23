The regular programs and a few special events are planned at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane, for the month of August.
Regular programs include Sit & Stitch, 2:30 p.m., Mondays; Storytime with Toddlers at 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays; Storytime with Babies, 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays; Practice Spanish, 11:30 a.m., Wednesdays; and Drama Club, 4 p.m., Thursdays.
Special events planned: e-Reader Workshop, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26; Paper Circuits — Create Greeting Card that lights up, 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26; Battle Bots — Learn to Code and Program Robots for Battle, 1 p.m., Sept. 2.
At Pine’s Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, 6124 W. Randall Place, a special Science Exploration for the Whole Family program from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25. Discover the wonder of science at Arizona Science Center’s family nights. The event explores engaging STEM topics, with prizes and hands-on activities designed for back-to-school readiness. The program is brought to the library by the Arizona Science Center and AZ OnTrack Summer Camp.
Pine library’s regular programs include: knitting, 1:30 p.m., Tuesdays; Toddler Time, 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays; Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Thursdays. Every day patrons have access to its Duplo and Lego programs, and the library’s Gaming Computer.
