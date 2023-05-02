The Rim Country Artists host a program on marketing at its 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 9, meeting with marketer Dawn Yengich. The meeting is at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
Yengich’s talk is geared to teach marketing skills, and she wants the audience to come away with a basic understanding of how to promote themselves and their work online, including using social media.
Yengich began her educational journey pursuing industrial art and design – practicing sculpture, drawing and realistic rendering. She eventually applied herself to marketing due to the creative aspects of the discipline. She earned a Master’s of Business in marketing strategies in 2005 and has since studied to stay up to date with current marketing trends and methods.
She has over a decade of experience promoting physical and behavioral health care.
Yengich worked for more than eight years at Health Solutions, in her hometown of Pueblo, Colo. This non-profit serves three Colorado counties, providing integrated behavioral health services.
While working at Health Solutions, Yengich created an award-winning annual Day of the Dead fundraising event called “Sugar Skulls and Marigolds” as well as a substance use marketing campaign called “Slaying the Dragon.”
She also created a weekly arts and craft group that was available to the public. About 80 people still regularly attend.
In early 2022, Yengich (and her Dalmatian dog) moved to Flagstaff, where she is employed as the marketing and public relations manager at Northern Arizona Healthcare.
The May 9 artist presentation is open to the public and all are welcome. RCA asks that those attending please bring as admission a donation of nutritious packaged snack food to be given to students in the after-school program at Payson Community Kids.
