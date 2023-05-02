RCA speaker

Dawn Yengich, marketing expert, presents a program for both artists and businesses.

The Rim Country Artists host a program on marketing at its 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 9, meeting with marketer Dawn Yengich. The meeting is at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.

Yengich’s talk is geared to teach marketing skills, and she wants the audience to come away with a basic understanding of how to promote themselves and their work online, including using social media.

