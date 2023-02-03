Valentine’s Market
Visit the American Legion, 825 E. Main St., Springerville, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4 for a Valentine’s Market featuring a large selection of White Mountain handcrafts, jewelry and treats.
Plant society events
The AZ Native Plant Society Tonto Basin Chapter invites anyone interested in learning about native plants in Gila County to join chapter meetings, botany walks and other events.
To receive up-to-date information on any of our events, please contact tontobasinnativeplants@gmail.com or visit FB and Instagram pages at Arizona Native Plant Society Tonto Basin.
Friday, Feb. 3, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – First Friday Field Trip, Tonto National Monument, 26260 AZ-188, Roosevelt; “Monumental Plants.” Please arrive early, as all visitors must register at the Visitor Center.
Friday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m. to noon – Chapter Meeting, Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., Payson. Tonto Natural Bridge Park Ranger, Micah Kipple will present “The Great Sympatry: How Similar Species May Be Related, But Different.”
To become a member of the AZ Native Plant Society, please visit www.aznps.com. Your membership supports conservation and education efforts statewide and within your chapter.
Music at Elks
The Billy’s perform from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 3 at the Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline, Payson.
DJ Hemisphere at The Lodge Bar & Grill
Karen Hemmes, aka, DJ Hemmesphere, will bring the music to The Lodge Bar & Grill, 857 W. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop-Lakeside from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4.
At the age of 18, Hemmesphere began learning the art of being a DJ at a local bar in Show Low. Her passion and ear for music allowed her to pick up on the craft very quickly and she soon became the venue’s spotlight resident DJ for two years.
Hemmesphere has rapidly become one of the leading ladies in the Arizona DJ and nightlife scene. A leading lady in the Arizona DJ and nightlife scene. She is guaranteed to rock any dance floor and leave guests wanting more.
Live music at Oxbow
“The Billy’s” will perform at the Oxbow, 607 W. Main St., Payson, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4
The Oxbow Jam Band, Billy Ichida, on guitar, fiddle, sax, and Mary Little, on bass host the Jam and an Open Mic from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5. All singers and musicians are welcome, just sign the sign up list, to get your turn to perform with the band.
Art with Friends
Art Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 Penrod Rd., Show Low, hosts Art with Friends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday.
The next gathering is Thursday, Feb. 9.
Bring your art project and work along with others. Bring a lunch and enjoy the company of other artists. No cost. For details call 928-532-2296.
Show Low Writer’s Group
Art Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 Penrod Rd., Show Low, hosts the Show Low Writer’s Group from 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Feb. 9. For details call 928-532-2296.
Playtime for Your Soul
Make a collage from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10 at Art Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 Penrod Road Show Low.
Instructor Claire Strong will guide participants on key elements of a successful collage. Bring images for any theme desired, other materials provided.
The class is limited to 10 people and advanced registration is required. Sign up at the Arts Alliance or email AZAAWM@gmail.com
Super Sunday Tailgate Party at Mazatzal Casino
Mazatzal Hotel & Casino presents a special “Super Sunday” Super Bowl LVII Tailgate party in the Apache Spirits Sports Bar/Grille at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 12. Enjoy the biggest game on Payson’s biggest screen.
Admission is $20 per person, seating is limited. Guests will enjoy an amazing “Super Sunday” all-you-can-eat tailgating buffet that includes barbecue ribs, wings, pizza and much more, along with Super Sunday drink specials and giveaways.
The Super Sunday Tailgate Party begins at 3:30 p.m. and the Tailgating Buffet will close at start of 4th quarter of the game.
Guests who purchase entry into the Super Sunday Tailgating Party are automatically entered for Super Sunday Giveaways during the game. Ticket stubs from paid entry tickets are put in the drawing drum upon entering sports bar.
Tickets are limited and are available for purchase online at mazatzalcasino.com or at the cashier cage.
Glass Wind Chime Workshop
Art Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 Penrod Rd., Show Low features a Glass Wind Chime Workshop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18. Instructor Peggy Donathan will give demonstrations on cutting and grinding glass pieces and drilling holes in glass. All materials and tools are provided for class use. Cost is $38 per person; make checks payable to Donathan Studio Glass and give to the Art Alliance of the White Mountains or send to Donathan Studio Glass, 4220 Buckskin Lane, Show Low, 85901.
New season of Jazz Concerts
A new season of jazz performances starts in February.
The first is with Ken Hales and Payson Jazz at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main Street.
Payson Jazz, the community’s only jazz ensemble, performs classic and standards tunes popular from the 20’s to the 60’s. Joining Payson Jazz is guest performer, Ken Hales, who is a master flugelhorn player.
The performance is free, but contributions in any amount may be made to the Community Presbyterian Church jazz fund.
Expect to hear tunes such as St. Louis Blues, A Fine Romance, Jersey Bounce, The Sheik Of Araby, In The Still Of The Night, Cherokee, Basin Street Blues, as well as a few swing tunes from the big band era.
Payson Jazz rehearses weekly and the members are: Greg Larkins, piano; Mike Buskirk, bass; Daria Mason, sax, flute and vocals; Bruce Taylor, sax; Hawkeye Mathews, sax; Larry Brasen, trumpet; Joan Smith, guitar, and Gerry Reynolds, drums.
While reservations are not required, confirming that you plan to attend with a return e-mail to gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com helps insure that enough seats are made available.
Future performances: 2 p.m., Sunday, March 12 – The John Darst Band; 2 p.m., Sunday, April 2 – The Pete Pancrazi Quartet; 2 p.m., Sunday, May 14 – Mother’s Day Special, performer to be announced.
