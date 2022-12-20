The Arizona Commission on the Arts recently awarded funds to the Payson Old Time Fiddlers Contest and Acoustic Celebration and the Tonto Community Concert Association.
The fiddle event received a $5,000 grant and $4,000 goes to the TCCA.
The grant award for the 2023 Fiddle Festival will be spent on the artists’ fees and production costs, according to Lisa Lipinski, program manager, Payson Recreation and Tourism.
“This is the 12th year we have received a generous grant from the Arizona Arts Commission. We first applied for this funding in 2011 and received $1,500. Since then, we have been fortunate to receive money every year, including our upcoming $5,000 grant for next year’s event,” she said.
John Landino, president of TCCA said, “We are extremely grateful for the support from the Arizona Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. TCCA has been bringing quality programming to Payson and surrounding community citizens for over 44 years. The pandemic created immense hardships on arts organizations across the nation. We are fortunate for the support from Arizona Commission on the Arts and the many local patrons who support us. TCCA remains strong and looks forward to bringing many more national and international music acts to Payson.”
The grant will support TCCA’s work over the coming year. In addition to the public concerts, daytime performances are given for Payson school students, introducing many young students to their first musical concert, Landino added. The local recipients were among 323 grantees announced by the Arizona Commission on the Arts. All totaled nearly $5 million was awarded by the ACA for arts and culture programs across the state. Grants were awarded to organizations, festivals and arts learning programs.
The ACA announced grant awards Dec. 13, 2022.
Grants were awarded in four categories:
• Creative Capacity Grants provide general operating support to arts and culture organizations of all sizes whose primary mission is to produce, present, teach, or serve the arts.
• Festival Grants support organizations in their efforts to provide quality arts and cultural programming through community festival activities.
• Lifelong Arts Engagement Grants support projects that foster meaningful arts learning experiences in community settings for adult learners of any age.
• Youth Arts Engagement Grants support programs focused on young people ages 24 and under that occur outside of traditional school hours.
An additional $270,000 in grants supporting professional and artistic development for working artists and arts professionals will be announced in the spring.
“With their increased investment for Fiscal Year 2023, Arizona’s legislature and Governor Ducey made a powerful statement about the vital role the arts have to play in realizing the brightest future of this great state,” said Mark Feldman, chair of the agency’s board of commissioners. “We are proud to deliver these funds to organizations and programs that leverage the unique power of the arts to enhance education, promote community pride and cohesion, and attract tourism and investment to Arizona’s main streets and town squares.”
For a full list of grantees and their awards, visit https://azarts.gov/news/fy2023-grantees/
For more information on the Arizona Commission on the Arts, visit www.azarts.gov or contact Steve Wilcox, communications director, Arizona Commission on the Arts, at 602-771-6536 or swilcox@azarts.gov.
