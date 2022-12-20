fiddle fest

The Payson Old Time Fiddlers Contest and Acoustic Celebration has received a grant of $5,000 from the Arizona Commission on the Arts. The money is for 2023 artists’ fees and production costs, according to Lisa Lipinski, program manager, Payson Recreation and Tourism.

 Roundup file photo

The Arizona Commission on the Arts recently awarded funds to the Payson Old Time Fiddlers Contest and Acoustic Celebration and the Tonto Community Concert Association.

The fiddle event received a $5,000 grant and $4,000 goes to the TCCA.

