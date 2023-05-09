This group shot shows how many young people in Payson have had the opportunity to advance their education through the Aspire of Arizona Foundation – and it is only a fraction of the program's participants
MHA Foundation
An Aspire student is congratulated on his efforts at the recent Aspire Arizona Foundation breakfast.
One of the adults involved with the Aspire Arizona Foundation in Payson visits with one of the area's Aspire students at the annual breakfast celebrating the young people involved in the program.
The Annual Aspire Arizona Foundation breakfast is a highly anticipated event that brings together educators, board members, donors, and outstanding students working hard to get a head start on their college education.
The Aspire Scholar students are a source of inspiration and pride, demonstrating the power of hard work, determination, and support.
The program is an initiative that financially supports students in taking dual-credit classes, allowing them to earn college credits while still in high school. This program is incredibly valuable for students who want to get a head start on their college education and avoid the financial burden of paying for eligible college courses later on.
At the annual breakfast, attendees have the opportunity to connect with Aspire Scholar students, learn about their accomplishments, and hear about their plans for the future. The students share stories of overcoming challenges, pushing themselves to achieve their goals, and pursuing their passions.
Each year features speeches by current Aspire students as well as former Aspire students that have moved into their post-high school efforts.
One of the most remarkable things about the Aspire Scholar program is that it is entirely funded through community donations.
The Aspire Arizona Foundation is committed to ensuring that all students have access to the resources and support they need to succeed, regardless of their financial background.
The Annual Aspire Arizona Foundation breakfast is not only a celebration of student success, but also a celebration of the power of community and collaboration.
