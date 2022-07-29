The Verizon retailer, TCC, 401 N. Beeline Highway, is again presenting its School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. Each year, TCC and its sister company, Wireless Zone, have stores nationwide hand out backpacks full of school supplies to ease supply cost dilemmas for families and prepare students for their upcoming school year.

The School Rocks Backpack Giveaway takes place at Verizon TCC, 401 N. Beeline Hwy., on the east side of the highway from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, July 31.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.