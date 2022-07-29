The Verizon retailer, TCC, 401 N. Beeline Highway, is again presenting its School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. Each year, TCC and its sister company, Wireless Zone, have stores nationwide hand out backpacks full of school supplies to ease supply cost dilemmas for families and prepare students for their upcoming school year.
The School Rocks Backpack Giveaway takes place at Verizon TCC, 401 N. Beeline Hwy., on the east side of the highway from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, July 31.
Rim Country families are invited to visit the store to pick up a backpack full of supplies, such as pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue. Backpacks will be handed out while supplies last. One backpack per child present.
Besides receiving backpacks, families can also enter their students in a sweepstakes to win a $10,000 college scholarship. Children in grades K-12 are eligible for entry and can be registered at their local stores during the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway event. Five scholarships in total will be awarded to randomly selected winners.
Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room said with “the rising costs of school supplies have made it immensely difficult for many families to adequately prepare their children each school year.”
Any leftover backpacks will be donated to local schools of each store’s choice.
