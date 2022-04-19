This is not a fire pit, it is a biochar kiln. The University of Arizona Gila County Cooperative Extension Service has an in-person demonstration and discussion about biochar from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Monday, April 25 at the Pine brush pit off the Control Road.
The demonstration and discussion are to raise awareness about making and using biochar (weather and fire restrictions permitting).
The demonstration features biochar production using a flame-cap kiln.
Biochar are charcoal particles mixed with soil. Participants will learn about building and using a portable flame cap kiln to make biochar, along with directions about making it.
The discussion includes details such as burn permits, fire safety, a water source, and lighting and quenching the fire.
Emerging markets for biochar include:
• An agricultural and horticultural soil amendment to improve water and nutrient availability;
• Hazardous fuels reduction in forests and wildland-urban interface communities, as well as reduction of yard waste;
• Contaminant adsorption for dairies, landfills or mining;
• Production of bioenergy fuels, including syngas and bio-oil;
• Direct carbon sequestration: the half-life of a biochar molecule is 1,000 years.
Benefits and challenges of using biochar are discussed, including: raising awareness about biochar; creating markets; feedstock properties and variability; and matching biochar qualities to specific applications.
The demonstration and discussion are for hazardous fuel reduction managers and volunteers; gardeners and composters; ranchers, landfill and waste management industry; non-industrial forest lands; state, county, tribal and federal lands; mining companies; turf industry; sawmills; horticulture and agriculture industry.
