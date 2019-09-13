Aidon Jax LaBonté was born Aug. 28, 2019 to Sherah and Brandon LaBonté of Payson at Banner Payson Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and joins siblings Landon, 3, and Camdon, 1-1/2, at home. Grandparents are Beckie and Steve Weaver of Strawberry and Susan and Denis LaBonté of Payson; the great-grandparents are Yvonne Coplen, Pine; Marilyn Hopkins, Payson; Beverly and Lou LaBonté, Payson; Donna and Dale Bartram, Strawberry.
Front Page Stories
Latest Stories
- A recall bull’s-eye on each Payson councilor
- Payson Town Council, committee breaks open meeting law
- Fugitives arrested near Tonto Basin
- Club USA now open 24/7
- Tribe holds opioid overdose awareness event
- 'Old timers' stage logo revolt
- Woman rescued from Fossil a week after trail reopens
- Canyon Creek Hatchery a nursery for Gila Trout
- Rim Country residents commuting to Valley invited to take ADOT survey
- Friends of Rim Country GCC raise $10,000 for GCC student scholarships
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!