Aidon Jax LaBonté was born Aug. 28, 2019 to Sherah and Brandon LaBonté of Payson at Banner Payson Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and joins siblings Landon, 3, and Camdon, 1-1/2, at home. Grandparents are Beckie and Steve Weaver of Strawberry and Susan and Denis LaBonté of Payson; the great-grandparents are Yvonne Coplen, Pine; Marilyn Hopkins, Payson; Beverly and Lou LaBonté, Payson; Donna and Dale Bartram, Strawberry.

