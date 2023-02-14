quartet
From Tucson Mountain Baptist Church

The Blackwood Quartet performs at 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17 at Strawberry Chapel in the Pines, 8579 Fossil Creek Rd., Strawberry. Doors open at 6 p.m. The concert is free, but offerings are gladly accepted.

Brothers Roy, Doyle and James Blackwood, along with Roy’s son R.W in 1934 formed what was to become the most beloved and respected gospel group of all time, The Blackwood Brothers Quartet.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.