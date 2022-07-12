Payson and Pine host several blood drives in July.
Payson drives are:
• Tuesday, July 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Culver’s of Payson, 805 E. Hwy. 260, at the Bloodmobile
• Tuesday, July 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Payson Ranger Station, 1009 E. Hwy. 260, at the Bloodmobile
• Monday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Payson Community Blood Drive, Mount Cross Lutheran Church log cabin, 601 E. Hwy. 260
Pine drive:
• Tuesday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pine/Strawberry Community Blood Drive, First Baptist Church of Pine, 4039 N. Hwy. 87, gym
To make a Vitalant blood donation appointments go to www.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.
Coming off of the Independence Day holiday weekend, nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant is urging all eligible blood donors to make an appointment to help relieve a critical blood shortage, reminding the public that patient needs for both routine and emergency blood transfusions don’t take a holiday.
All blood types and platelets are critically needed, especially type O blood, the most transfused and the most versatile when there’s not time to test a patient’s blood type.
All who are eligible to donate are urged to make an appointment to give some time during July. To make an appointment, visit vitalant.org, download the Vitalant app or call 877-258-4825.
In appreciation for giving blood this summer, all May 27 through Sept. 9 blood donors are being automatically entered to win a 2022 VW Taos S, donated by Valley Volkswagen dealers. As a special thank you for donating around the Independence Day holiday, July 10 – 20 Vitalant blood donors will receive a $5 prepaid gift card (while supplies last) in addition to being entered to win one of three $3,000 prepaid gift cards. Both gift card offers are redeemable by email — terms and conditions apply.
Donors don’t need to know their blood type to help. In fact, new donors can learn their preliminary blood type during their first visit. Donors who meet all eligibility requirements can be as young as 16 with parental consent, and there is no upper age limit. Masks are optional for staff, donors and visitors except where required by local regulations or blood drive host. There is no waiting period to donate after receiving a COVID vaccine or booster.
About Vitalant
Vitalant (“Vye-TAL-ent”) is the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit blood services provider exclusively focused on providing lifesaving blood and comprehensive transfusion medicine services for about 900 hospitals and their patients across the U.S. Every day, Vitalant needs to collect nearly 5,000 blood, platelet and plasma donations to help save lives. For more information and to schedule a donation appointment, visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825). Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
