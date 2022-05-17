Join the fun at the 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 17 Bocci Ball event, weather permitting, at the new Bocci Ball court in Rumsey Park, across from Ramada 4. Watch for signs.

The event is presented by the Payson Singles with Spirit and is open to all ages, couples included, regardless of experience with the activity.

Bring a chair and water. Call Mary Nelson for more information, 805-216-3406.

