Bocci ball event May 17, 2022 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Join the fun at the 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 17 Bocci Ball event, weather permitting, at the new Bocci Ball court in Rumsey Park, across from Ramada 4. Watch for signs.The event is presented by the Payson Singles with Spirit and is open to all ages, couples included, regardless of experience with the activity.Bring a chair and water. Call Mary Nelson for more information, 805-216-3406. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Front Page Stories Payson unveils a rough draft of its 2022-23 budget Arizona graduation and college attendance rates lag Child dies after crashing ATV PHS dome defaced in senior prank Gila trout program a labor of love Latest Stories Bocci ball event Corvette run Rim Country Camera Club hosts “How I Do It” program A funeral and a fire: Family's home burns while they are service Almanac Payson unveils a rough draft of its 2022-23 budget Arizona graduation and college attendance rates lag Child dies after crashing ATV Small town, big welcome at airport State Supreme Court sides with Rep. Paul Gosar Latest Video Crystal Gayle Concert At Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor Town of all ages Inflation Need a drop box Republicans Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments Remembering Linda O’Dell, Denny Morse Mexican wolf recovery sees progress despite debate over underlying science A new predator stalks the West Sen. Kelly advocates for veterans Columnists Coffee Time a chance for veterans to remember, connect Do you believe all this? Fun and games with motion sickness – Part 3 Fun and games with motion sickness – Part 2 Fun and games with motion sickness Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Rich Aprile - Medicare Agent Public Auction Help keep our kids safe KidsCare Made Easy Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo Sherra Kissee for Gila County Supervisor Rim Country Home Show Suddenlink is becoming Optimum Help Keep Our Kids Safe Arizona Public Service Payson Tire Pros Mercedes Benz of Flagstaff Office for Rent Are you uninsured or underinsured? Krispy Krunchy Chicken Delicious Cafe Community Wellness & Education Big O Tires Berkshire Hathaway - Tim Ehrhardt Rim Country Home Watch Payson Pro Rodeo Save The Vote Scrub-A-Dub Dog Grooming Hallie Overman-Jackman for County Supervisor Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center Fast and reliable internet AP Mortgage Hearth Special Westwood Humane Society of Central Arizona Get Your Dream Home Free Recycling Event - Electronics & Household Hazardous Waste Entrusted Pets Cremation Ponderosa Bible Church Integricare 2x3 Business Directory Plant Fair Nursery Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Sawmill Theatres Pine Welding & Fabricating Pratt Heating & Cooling Chapman Auto Center West Valley Garage Cabinets Payson Plumbing Solutions Central Arizona Supply North Mechanical Winterholler Dentistry “There’s a DOCTOR Sawmill Theatres
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!