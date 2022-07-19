Book signing Jul 19, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Contributed photo Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Punk Filiere Madaras hosts a book signing at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, July 29.She will be signing and selling her book, “Sharing Shadow,” which describes how a friendship develops among a beagle, her best friend and a raven.The cost of the book is $10, with $3 of each sale donated to the Humane Society of Central Arizona. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Front Page Stories Star Valley has packed ballot for primary Monsoon storms finally settle in Chamber reaches a painful crossroads Payson council candidates dig into workforce housing issue Gila Community College still trudging toward independence Latest Stories Star Valley has packed ballot for primary Monsoon storms finally settle in Chamber reaches a painful crossroads Payson council candidates dig into workforce housing issue Gila Community College still trudging toward independence Community college struggles with rising cost of Firewising School budget in surprisingly good shape National Day of the Cowboy celebration Saturday Town partners with MHA Foundation to help pay for swim lessons Congressman seeks to end homelessness for veterans Latest Video Crystal Gayle Concert At Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor Speak up Workforce housing hiding the truth Ruff committed to workforce housing Gun legislation Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments Selective enforcement of law wrong Climate/forest treatments Recent wolf articles don’t tell the whole story of recovery efforts The forgotten holidays Columnists A new look at some old sayings - Part 2 A new look at some old sayings Why the Nagasaki and Hiroshima atom bombings? My friend Randy — Part 4 My friend Randy – Part 3 Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Hallie Overman-Jackman for Supervisor fs EAC Fall Class Schedule Berkshire Hathaway - Egor Hunka National Day of the Cowboy Vote Laird, Ferris, Otto Tom Russell & Associates Rich Aprile - Medicare Agent Steve Christensen for Supervisor 3x5 Volunteer with Gila County 4-H The Backyard at The Fairways Arizona Public Service Jeremy Ruff for Mayor Tina McAllister Smith for Town Council Suzy Tubbs for Payson Town Council MASA Emergency Medical Transport Insurance 4th of July Parade Community Wellness & Education Join Us in Supporting These Candidates Big O Tires Krispy Krunchy Chicken Business Directory Vote Yes On Prop 408 Help a child in foster care Free COVID-19/Flu Testing Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center Payson Book Festival Flaherty for Council (front strip) Resolution 3280 (English) Resolution 3280 (Spanish) Hallie Overman-Jackman for County Supervisor At the Rim Team Sharon Rappaport for Star Valley Council Jeremy Ruff for Mayor front strip Triple H Landscaping Pistoll Annie's Boutique Humane Society of Central Arizona Joshua Lyon PA-C Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Get Your Dream Home Westwood Hearth Special Ponderosa Bible Church Plant Fair Nursery Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Sawmill Theatres Pine Welding & Fabricating Pratt Heating & Cooling Chapman Auto Center West Valley Garage Cabinets Central Arizona Supply
