Camera club
The Rim Country Camera Club meets at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15 in the large meeting room of the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
The Rim Country Camera Club meets at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15 in the large meeting room of the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
The evening opens with refreshments and social time. Welcoming remarks, announcements and member share time will follow at 5:15 p.m.
The Board of Directors will report the findings from the January table talks with plans for future meetings and events.
Member share time is by Sue Zen, showing images from a week-long Out of Chicago Conference on the Oregon Coast.
A program on insuring photography equipment with Matt Crespin, State Farm Insurance Agency, is also part of the evening.
Many photographers regularly invest in photography equipment beyond the camera. Accumulating an inventory of lenses, tripods, flash units, and other paraphernalia just comes with the territory. But do we know whether this equipment is protected by our ordinary insurance plans?
Crespin will help members and interested guests understand how to better protect the equipment.
The Rim Country Camera Club welcomes all photography enthusiasts at its gatherings. Anyone is invited to join the club to receive additional educational and fun opportunities. For more information, click on the club’s website at rimcountrycameraclub.org. If you cannot be present in person, you may email a request for a Zoom log-in code to info@rimcountrycameraclub.org.
program on SaladoRim Country Archaeology next meets at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 18.
Dr. Karen Schollmeyer from Archaeology Southwest will be speaking on The Salado Phenomenon in the U.S. Southwest.
She will share her views of the debate about what is truly Salado, from the interpretation of cultural affiliation, religious practices, pottery and other material culture, and will address the Tonto Basin and other areas viewed as Salado.
Rim Country Archaeology meets at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. The public is welcome to attend.
The group’s next field trips are to the Upper Ruins of the Tonto National Monument. There are two dates reserved for AAS members on Feb. 19 and March 12, both Sundays. Due to liability issues, field trips are for members only.
To become a member of Rim Country Archaeology, you can complete the paperwork at the meeting, or contact treasurer Dennis Dubose at dadubose@gmail.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!