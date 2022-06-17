Now is the time to volunteer with youth living in foster care. The CASA of Gila County Program is excited to announce that the Court Appointed Special Advocate Program of Arizona is hosting the required CASA volunteer training academy in Payson, Aug. 25 through Aug. 27. For those interested in serving as a CASA volunteer for children from Gila County, apply before July 31 in order to attend this event. For those who do not live in the Payson area, lodging will be provided. For those who cannot attend this event in Payson, there are several alternative training dates and locations throughout the year.
“We are seeing an increase in the number of children who are being placed in out-of-home care settings,” said Coordinator Emily Nader.
“We anticipate that when children return to school, we will see an increase in the number of children coming into care and our need for additional volunteers will continue to grow.”
CASA volunteers provide support and advocacy for children who are either in licensed foster home, group homes, or in the care of relatives. Volunteers receive in-depth training and ongoing support from their local program as well as from the National CASA/GAL Association. Across the nation, CASA Pre-Service Volunteer Training serves as the foundation of which every volunteer learns the principles of best interest advocacy. The curriculum has just recently been revised to highlight the shared values and build the skills, self-awareness and points of view necessary for volunteers to be most effective.
“Throughout the entire county, we have over 100 children who could benefit from a CASA being appointed to their case.” Nader said.
“As a CASA volunteer, you help them find hope during a time that can be confusing and scary to a child. Every child deserves to have hope.”
No special background or education is required to become a CASA volunteer, a caring and generous group that represents a wide range of cultures and professions, educational and ethnic backgrounds. Once accepted into the program, CASA volunteers receive all necessary training. CASA volunteers must be at least 21 years old and willing to complete necessary background checks, provide references and participate in an interview. While serving as a child’s CASA volunteer, you will receive ongoing support and assistance from a local CASA coordinator.
To learn more about how you can become a part of the CASA team and make a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child from your community, contact the CASA of Gila County Program staff by calling 928-402-4427 or visiting www.casaofgilacounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!