The popular annual Brunch at the Bridge at Tonto Natural Bridge State Park is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Sunday, April 24.
Tickets are $15 and include the park entrance fee, a pancake breakfast and an art show by the Rim Country Artists (formerly the Payson Art League). There is also a silent auction of a plein air painting of the bridge by artist Bill Cramer.
The event is hosted by the Rim Country Friends of Tonto Natural Bridge, a 501(c)(3) organization and tickets are available at the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center, National Bank of Arizona and from Friends of Tonto Natural Bridge Board members.
Rim Country Artists Spring Show
Enjoy the beauty of nature and the beauty made by the talented Rim Country Artists (RCA) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, April 24 at Tonto Natural Bridge State Park, home of the world’s largest travertine formation of its kind.
The art show is taking place with “Brunch at the Bridge” hosted by the Friends of the Bridge, with members who actively support the operation of the famous state park.
Each RCA artist will raffle a piece of their work to benefit the bridge. RCA members will give 10% of their sales to the RCA fund supporting the arts in local schools, something the members do in all RCA shows.
Artists’ work will be displayed in tents on the Tonto Natural Bridge State Park Lodge’s grassy lawn. Enjoy a feast of artworks ranging from jewelry, ceramics, sculpture, paintings and drawings.
Participating artists are Roxy Almblade, acrylics; Suzy Almblade, watercolors; Nancy Bollard, felt sculpture and fashion; Evelyn Christian, watercolors; Elizabeth Fowler, acrylics; Nancy Frost, acrylics and oils; Minette Hart-Richardson, oils; Robert Hershberger, watercolors and oils; Sharon Kennedy, jewelry and oils; Barbara Kishbaugh, oils, prints, encaustics; Su McIntyre, oils; Duncan Milloy, stone, wood and wire sculpture; Donn Morris, watercolors; Faith Morris, acrylics; Tawny Ogden, ceramics and jewelry; Tyler Richardson, computer abstracts; Mimi Romberger, oils; Rochelle Tyler, oils; Lynne Marie Weiss, jewelry and oils; and Barb Zirinsky, Ceramic sculpture.
Award-winning plein air painter Bill Cramer created a mesmerizing oil painting at the bridge last year. He has donated it to support the fundraising effort. This piece would normally fetch $1,000, but silent auction bidding starts at only $300.
With a wide variety to choose from, quality artworks will make you want to bring a treasure home. Be sure to bring cash or checkbooks for art and raffle purchases, as there is no internet at the bridge for money transfers.
Separate admission to the park is $7 for adults and $4 for youth, 7 to 13. Younger children are admitted to the park for free.
Join the Rim Country Artists and the Friends of the Bridge for a wonderful day at the Tonto Natural Bridge State Park.
