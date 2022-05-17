The 33rd Annual Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo is Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21 at the Payson Event Center on Highway 87 across from the Mazatzal Casino.
Before the Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo, there is the Women’s Cactus Series Barrel Racing event Thursday, May 19. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the performance is at 6 p.m. Admission is a can of food, which will be donated to Rim Country food pantries.
The 2022 Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo organizers expect more than 200 professional rodeo contestants to compete. Performances start at 7 p.m. each evening, with the gates opening at 5 p.m. for some pre-rodeo entertainment — including mutton bustin’ and junior steer riding contests for youngsters.
Friday night is the Tough Enough to Wear Pink Performance, where cowboys and fans alike wear pink to help local breast cancer support groups. For all wearing pink, $1 per fan and $3 per contestant is donated to the local groups.
The Saturday event is the Patriotic Performance.
Salt River Rodeo, with some of the top bulls and bucking stock in the West, is the stock contractor.
Tickets for adults are $20 each, children 8 to 12, $10 and 7 and under are free of charge. All active military will be admitted at both performances at no charge. Tickets may be purchased online at www.paysonprorodeo.com or at Bob’s Western Wear in Payson. Tickets will also be available at the gate.
Parking is $7 if purchased online while purchasing rodeo tickets. If purchasing on the day of the event, parking is $10 cash per vehicle payable upon entry to the Payson Event Center. Parking is limited and subject to availability. Overflow parking is available across the highway at the casino. Drop off for handicap is available. Please mention the need for assistance to the parking attendants and they will direct you.
Tickets are subject to availability and may not be available for purchase at the gates. It is always advisable to purchase online.
No beverages, including water bottles, are allowed in or out of the gates. Vendors will provide food, beverages and more for purchase. The American Legion will also have Memorial Day poppies available for a donation.
The Friday and Saturday night performances are full PRCA rodeos with the following events: bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping, barrel racing, and women’s breakaway.
Slack contests start at 8 a.m., Friday, May 19 at the Payson Event Center rodeo arena and will run from 1-1/2 to 3 hours to accommodate competitors not drawn to participate in the evening performances.
Special guests at the weekend’s rodeo include longtime announcer Reed Flake; the Cowgirls Historical Foundation drill team; and specialty act Austin Singley.
Reed Flake has been the announcer for both the Payson Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo and the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo for decades. He’s been at enough Payson rodeos, he could be considered a part-time resident.
The members of the Cowgirls Historical Foundation have thrilled Payson rodeo audiences for the past several years with their beautiful costumes and precision equestrian drills.
The CHF, a nonprofit organization, works to increase public awareness, appreciation and preservation of America’s western heritage and equestrian lifestyle.
The CHF mission statement is to honor western heritage and spirit of patriotism, they develop equestrian performance drills with a message.
The May 21 Patriotic Performance also features the Payson Honor Guard.
Singley, sometimes dubbed as the Green Hat Clown, participated in the 2021 Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo, so he is making a return appearance for 2022. He spends his year traveling and performing for audiences all over the country. Bringing his award-winning comedy and unmatchable wit to every performance with perfect timing and execution.
Among his many talents, Singley is an award-winning hypnotist, stage illusionist and professional stuntman. And although he loves performing on a stage, it was in 2009 that Singley found himself drawn to a much larger and exciting stage, the rodeo arena.
For added information, visit www.paysonprorodeo.com or call 928-295-8109.
Details about the rodeo are in a special supplement provided to subscribers of the Payson Roundup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!