Celebrate Zane Grey’s birthday by touring a replica of his cabin at the Rim Country Museum. Free admission is offered at the cabin from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28 in remembrance of Zane Grey’s birthday, January 31.

Grey visited Rim Country annually starting in 1918. He had his cabin/hunting lodge built about 20 miles east of Payson. While he spent much of his time here hunting, Grey also wrote many of his novels while at his cabin. Some of these were built around characters based on the men and women he met in the Rim Country. It is also said some of the plots were based on stories told to him by these people.

