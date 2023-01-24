Celebrate Zane Grey’s birthday by touring a replica of his cabin at the Rim Country Museum. Free admission is offered at the cabin from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28 in remembrance of Zane Grey’s birthday, January 31.
Grey visited Rim Country annually starting in 1918. He had his cabin/hunting lodge built about 20 miles east of Payson. While he spent much of his time here hunting, Grey also wrote many of his novels while at his cabin. Some of these were built around characters based on the men and women he met in the Rim Country. It is also said some of the plots were based on stories told to him by these people.
The author had a dust up with state game and fish officials about out-of-season hunting and never returned after the late 1920s.
The original cabin fell into disrepair, but was purchased by the Goettle family of Phoenix and restored, eventually opening to the public to visit.
The cabin was largely destroyed by the 1980 Dude Fire, which also took the lives of several firefighters. The statue at the Rim Country Museum commemorates them. The museum gift shop and office occupies what was once the Tonto National Forest Payson District ranger’s home.
Entrance to Rim Country Museum, displaying the history of Rim Country from ancient times through the recent past is $5 per person, children under 12 free.
The Rim Country Museum and Zane Grey Cabin are at 700 S. Green Valley Parkway, Payson.
For more information, contact Rim Country Museum, 928-474-3483.
The Rim Country Museum and Zane Grey Cabin are operated by the Northern Gila County Historical Society, a nonprofit organization that preserves the history and culture of northern Gila County for exhibit and research.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!