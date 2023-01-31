Heartful Solutions for Families opened last week. It offers child-centered counseling for children ages 3 to 13 years old with a dedicated play therapy and expressive arts room.
Owned and operated by Linda Gray MA, LPC, Heartful Solutions for Families is located at 818 N. Beeline Highway, Suite H.
If a parent or guardian is concerned about their child’s development, learning, or exposure to traumatic events, Heartful Solutions for Families lets the child find healing through play.
Talk-based therapy doesn’t always work well for small children with limited verbal communication abilities, she said.
Gray spent many years as the director of the Children’s Advocacy Center in Phoenix and saw many people who didn’t have words to express what they were feeling and going through, which led her to open her own play-based counseling practice.
Gray realizes that the place you choose to take your child needs to be child-centered. Therapy must be something they want to be a part of, an activity they look forward to. With play equipment, art materials, and everything kids need to create and move, Heartful Solutions’ child-friendly office creates an inviting space so kids love coming to therapy, she said. Her young clients typically call her “Play Lady Linda.”
Services
Heartful Solutions for Families offers:
• Child and family counseling for children under 12
• Play therapy
• Parent consultation and coaching – If you have questions about your child’s development and want to learn if they’re on the right path, Heartful Solutions for Families can offer guidance or suggestions. Parent Consultation and Coaching can also help with other difficult circumstances, like providing advice on how to talk to your child about certain topics such as divorce and loss.
• Childhood trauma
Why Choose Heartful Solutions for Families?
Gray knows there are plenty of therapy techniques, but says her focus is her clients — everything she does comes from her heart, not a textbook. Heartful Solutions is for young kids, but older kids ages 10-14 can also benefit from play-based therapy options. If a school-age or preteen child is experiencing anxiety, sadness, behavioral or learning issues, Gray may be able to work with them.
She says she does not take a “one size fits all” approach to therapy. Instead, she finds out what kids’ strengths and weaknesses are, so collaboration with the child and family is possible.
She has spent 30 years in the childhood therapy field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!