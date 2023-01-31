Heartful Solutions for Families opened last week. It offers child-centered counseling for children ages 3 to 13 years old with a dedicated play therapy and expressive arts room.

Owned and operated by Linda Gray MA, LPC, Heartful Solutions for Families is located at 818 N. Beeline Highway, Suite H.

