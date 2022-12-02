Chili Dinner for Humane Society by Teresa McQuerrey, Roundup staff reporter Teresa Mcquerrey Dec 2, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Get out for some chili at the Payson Elks Lodge Saturday, Dec. 10 to benefit the Humane Society of Central Arizona. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Come Saturday, Dec. 10 all the Thanksgiving leftovers will be just a memory — and maybe a couple of lingering pounds. So, make plans for a chili dinner.The Wags ’n Whiskers Chili Dinner for the Humane Society of Central Arizona is at 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway.No-host cocktails are at 5 p.m. and dinner is at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $20 per person and specialty drinks will be available.The event also features raffles and a silent auction. There will also be stoneware bowls by local artisans available for bidding.All proceeds benefit the animals at the Humane Society of Central Arizona.Tickets are available at the HSCAZ Shelter, the HSCAZ Resale Store, the Payson Roundup, the Elks Lodge, or at the door.For details, call the Humane Society at 928-474-5590 or go online to www.humanesocietycentralaz.org. 