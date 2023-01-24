The Payson Choral Society is looking for new members to participate in its upcoming Spring Concert.
An audition is at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30 at the United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St., Payson.
Rehearsals for the April 29 and April 30 Spring Concert are at 6:30 p.m. Mondays, including after the Jan. 30 audition.
Any Rim Country resident that likes to sing, wants to have fun with a great group of people, and are willing to commit to weekly rehearsals come be a part of the Choral Society.
For further information call John Landino at 928-468-0023.
Founded in 1990, the Payson Choral Society began as a small group of dedicated choral musicians interested in singing together, as well as providing entertainment to the local community, according to the group’s web page. It per-forms two concerts each year: one during the spring and one during Christmas.
It has awarded more than $47,000 in scholarships to middle school and high school students from the Payson area.
The Payson Choral Society also has provided monetary support to the Gila County Community Program, the Gila Foundation for Higher Education, the Payson Children’s Choir, the Payson Unified School District and the Tonto Community Concert Association.
Its ultimate goal is to encourage and support students studying vocal music, as well as to promote music education in the community as a whole.
