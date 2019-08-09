Amateur radio group to meet
The Tonto Amateur Radio Association meets at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at Payson Center for Success, 514 W. Wade Lane.
TOPS in Pine
The TOPS 412 (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Pine group meets Tuesdays at the LDS chapel in Pine. Weigh-in is at 8 a.m., the meeting starts at 8:15 a.m.
For more information, call Barbara at 928-978-4750 or Charlotte at 928-978-3640.
Payson Art League
The Payson Art League meets Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd. Art Master Masoud Yasami will give a lecture on the life and work of Auguste Rodin, followed by a demonstration on how to create a sculpture using clay.
Refreshments will be served, and artists may bring their work to show and share. All are welcome; you don’t have to be an artist, just to love art. There is no cost to attend.
For information: Sally Myers, 928-472-8651 or paysonartleague@gmail.com.
Moose Lodge
The Loyal Order of the Moose meetings are at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.
The lodge has a Thursday Fish Fry from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and weekly dinner specials are available.
The Moose Lodge is located on E. Hwy. 260 in Star Valley. For more information, call 928-474-6212.
Pro Rodeo Committee
Payson Pro Rodeo Committee meets the second Tuesday of every month in the Swiss Village Quality Inn conference building at 6:30 p.m. New members welcome.
For information, call 928-472-7294.
Sheriff’s Posse
The Gila County Payson Sheriff’s Posse meets at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the historic jail on South McLane, just north of West Main. The meetings are open and the public is invited to attend. The group is always looking for new members. For more information, call Frank at 602-321-2228 or visit paysonposse.com.
AZ Professional Writers
Arizona Professional Writers Rim Country Chapter meets at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Majestic Rim on Tyler Parkway in Payson,
Come and share your current work with the members. If you are struggling with some new ideas or are a seasoned writer and want some feedback, this is the meeting for you.
Anyone in the community who wants to explore writing is welcome.
Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus
The Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus will meet Wednesday, Aug. 21 in the casino restaurant’s meeting room. Lunch (optional) is from 11:30 to noon. The meeting begins at noon. Please contact Marian Illingworth at millingworth2000@yahoo.com for more information.
Special Needs Family Support Group monthly lunch Aug. 30
The Payson Special Needs Family Support Group will have their monthly lunch at the Culture Crepe Restaurant located in the old Christian Bookstore at noon on Friday, Aug. 30. The group offers networking, information on services, a listening ear, seasonal dances and free stress-coping classes for families and caregivers of special needs individuals.
Contact Lucy Karrys for more information, 928-478-0231.
Coming events include a Costume Sock Hop catered dinner dance at the Casino on Saturday, Sept. 14. Contact Teresa Chernov at 928-978-7487 for tickets and information.
WW (Weight Watchers)
WW formerly Weight Watchers, will be moving their workshop (meeting) from Monday evenings at 5:30 p.m. to Wednesday evenings beginning Sept. 11. Workshops are held at the Restoration Church, 1100 W. Lake Drive, Payson. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and workshop starts at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact WW of Arizona at 608-248-0303.
