Cold weather donations needed by Teresa McQuerrey, Roundup staff reporter Teresa Mcquerrey Nov 18, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Donations of sleeping bags will help the Warming Center provide needed items for the homeless this winter. Metro Creative Services Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Payson Warming Center is urgently seeking cold weather donations for its homeless population.The center has coordinated with the Payson Community Garden to accept donations between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19.The Community Garden is located at 300 Tyler Parkway in Payson. If you cannot get to the Community Garden to contribute, call 480-529-4272 and your donation will be collected.The cold weather gear needed includes tents, sleeping bags, blankets, tarps, jackets, coats, socks, sweatpants, hats, gloves, mittens, sweaters and sweatshirtsThe warming center provides hot meals, and a temporary shelter for homeless and homeless military veterans in the Payson area. It also provides clothing and other personal items.The warming center is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and donations to it are tax deductible. Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Donation Payson Warming Center Clothing Warming Cold Weather Charitable Organization Sweatshirt Deductible Teresa Mcquerrey Follow Teresa Mcquerrey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings Front Page Stories Payson pops for evidence locker Cold weather donations needed Council votes to go it alone on plans for community/swim center Chris Higgins elected as Payson’s new mayor Commission mulls impact of sports fees Latest Stories Payson pops for evidence locker Rodeo Committee makes donations COVID vaccines, HAZMAT funds approved Patriotism at heart of American Legion event Cold weather donations needed Grants expand PPD’s safety, communications and service Supervisors give NRCD $100,000 Council votes to go it alone on plans for community/swim center Rim Country schools fared well in state ratings Golden anniversary Latest Video Crystal Gayle Concert At Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor Working together Unsupported assumptions Choose pro-life Veterans tribute Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments The volunteer crisis Education choice is benefiting Rim Country Protecting the Grand Canyon Selective enforcement of law wrong Columnists A very special song – Part 2 A very special song We can find out almost anything today Poor little Miss 1565 – Part 5 Poor little Miss 1565 - Part 4 Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Arizona Public Service Open House KPIH Rim Catholic Radio Help to navigate Medicare Fine Art by Roxanne Almblade St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank Tax Credit Turkey Shoot Electric Light Parade Miracle Ear RR front strip Mesa Temple Christmas Lights Live Your Dream Dr. Jaber Abawi ERA Real Estate - Suzy Tubbs Chili Dinner to Benefit Humane Society EAC Student Art Show & Sale Banner Sleep Center Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center Medicare 101 Rich Aprile - Medicare Agent Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Integricare 2x3 Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Payson Plumbing Solutions Tom Russell & Associates Business Directory Westwood Ponderosa Bible Church Plant Fair Nursery Sawmill Theatres Pratt Heating & Cooling Chapman Auto Center West Valley Garage Cabinets Central Arizona Supply North Mechanical Winterholler Dentistry “There’s a DOCTOR Sawmill Theatres Brian Emery, HIS - Friedman ENT Wendy L. Larchick - Keller Williams Arizona Reality Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Friedman Plastics Now Open Having a hard time hearing? LOOK AT US GROW! Dr. Gail Turner, MD, FACC Dry Force - WE’RE HERE TO HELP Heart, Artery & Vein Institute, Uncle Herb's We Now Carry Pre-Packaged Ounces St. Vincent de Paul all winter clothing INTEGRATED MEDICAL SERVICES IN PAYSON BE FLOOD AWARE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!