Donations of sleeping bags will help the Warming Center provide needed items for the homeless this winter.

The Payson Warming Center is urgently seeking cold weather donations for its homeless population.

The center has coordinated with the Payson Community Garden to accept donations between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19.

