Eastern Arizona College-Payson Campus hosts sophomores and juniors at its College Day from 9 a.m. to noon, Thursday, March 31 to help students with education choices for the balance of their high school careers and how community college can help achieve future employment goals.
Eastern Arizona College’s College Day is 9 a.m. to noon, Thursday, March 31 at the EAC Payson campus, 201 N. Mud Springs Road. Weather and concerns about COVID-19 have delayed the event a couple of times, but it is now going forward to help sophomore and junior students with decisions about the rest of their high school education and choices available through the community college.
The college hosts Payson High School sophomore and junior students who will rotate between presentations covering Aspire, Free Application For Student Aid, Fire Science, Sports Medicine, Allied Health, Cosmetology and Nail Technician, Northern Arizona Vocational Institute of Technology (NAVIT), and Career Paths at EAC.
Sophomore sessions include: Overall NAVIT and Dual Enrollment courses; Cosmetology and Nail Technician; Fire Science and Sports Medicine; Allied Health.
Junior sessions include: Overall NAVIT and Dual Enrollment courses; Fire Science and Sports Medicine; Financial Aid; Benefits of Community College.
Contact Lori Dobos at lori.dobos@eac.edu to confirm participations in the EAC-Payson PHS College Day March 31 and the luncheon for presenters to follow. If you have already RSVP’d please reconfirm your attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!