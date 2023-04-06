Break out the bunny ears and Easter baskets for the town’s annual Eggstravaganza egg hunt this weekend at Rumsey Park.
Egg hunt
Payson Parks and Recreation’s annual Easter Eggstravaganza is Saturday, April 8 at Rumsey Park 2 Ball Field. The free event is open to children ages 0 to 12 and those with special needs. It is sponsored by the Kiwanis of Zane Grey Country and the Zane Grey Youth Advancement Committee.
The hunts are divided among the different age groups: those 0-3 get to hunt for eggs at 9 a.m.; 4- and 5-year-olds hunt at 9:35 a.m.; 6 to 7, 10 a.m.; 8 to 10, 10:30 a.m.; ages 10 to 12 get the field at 11 a.m.; those with special needs hunt for eggs at 11:30 a.m.
Ecumenical services
Easter is Sunday, April 9 and most churches will host their own services, but there are also some community services planned as well.
An Ecumenical Good Friday Service is at 7 p.m., Friday, April 7 at Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., Payson. Open to all, this service is provided by the efforts of Community Presbyterian Church, Mount Cross Lutheran Church, Payson United Methodist Church, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and Unity Church of Payson.
An Ecumenical Easter Sunrise Service is planned for 6:30 a.m., Sunday, April 9 at Rumsey Park, Ramada #4. Open to all, this service is provided by the Community Presbyterian Church, Mount Cross Lutheran Church, Payson United Methodist Church, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and Unity Church of Payson.
Community Sunrise Service
Calvary Chapel and eight other churches in the area are hosting a Community Sunrise Service at 5:55 a.m., Sunday, April 9 at Green Valley Park near the bandstand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!