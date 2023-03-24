Correction Mar 24, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Tonto Community Concert Association presentation of the Sultans of String is at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 25 at the Payson High auditorium. Not Friday, March 24 as previously reported. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings Front Page Stories Gila County shares financial information County invests big in digital records Jurors get a break – finally Weather closes highways, causes accidents Gila County overhauls bidding system Latest Stories Important knots to know for fly fishers Walking between two worlds Antler hunting: A family affair Arts events Banner High Country Seniors makes a few changes Gila County shares financial information County invests big in digital records Jurors get a break – finally Weather closes highways, causes accidents Gila County overhauls bidding system Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor Covid fraud P/S needs a fire chief Recycling Belgian waffles Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments Don’t let the county get away with the $500 fine on feeding wild animals No excuse for criminal behavior ADOT truck damaged by aggressive motorist Kelly and Sinema deliver over $132M in major investments for Arizona Columnists What makes a day special? High-tech concerns and low-tech concerns – Part 2 There are high-tech concerns and low-tech concerns Don’t let the county get away with the $500 fine on feeding wild animals Two Great Books – Part 2 Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Humane Society of Central Arizona Nira College Rodeo Dr. Jaber Abawi Tom Russell & Associates Payson Flag Fund ERA - Marty Carpenter Holy Nativity Catholic Church T-Mobile Switch and Save Payson Plumbing Solutions Free Summer Classes at EAC Westwood North Country HealthCare Town of Star Valley Planning & Zoning Town of Star Valley - Board of Adjustment Free Dental Clinic Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Business Directory Office for Rent Chapman Auto Center Integricare 2x3 Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Sawmill Theatres Ponderosa Bible Church Pratt Heating & Cooling West Valley Garage Cabinets Central Arizona Supply North Mechanical Winterholler Dentistry “There’s a DOCTOR Sawmill Theatres Brian Emery, HIS - Friedman ENT Wendy L. Larchick - Keller Williams Arizona Reality Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Friedman Plastics Now Open Having a hard time hearing? LOOK AT US GROW! Dr. Gail Turner, MD, FACC Dry Force - WE’RE HERE TO HELP Heart, Artery & Vein Institute, Uncle Herb's We Now Carry Pre-Packaged Ounces St. Vincent de Paul all winter clothing INTEGRATED MEDICAL SERVICES IN PAYSON BE FLOOD AWARE: Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Dr. Gear Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Best of the Rim 2017 - Who will win?
