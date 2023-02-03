The Mazatzal Hotel & Casino hosts a concert by Johnny Lee at 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, doors open at 6 p.m.
Legendary award winning country music icon, Johnny Lee, returns for an encore performance at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino in Payson.
Lee’s breakthrough hit, “Lookin’ for Love” helped usher in an historic era in country music, and four decades later Lee remains one of the genre’s most beloved entertainers.
His other #1 songs include “One in a Million,” “Bet Your Heart on Me,” “The Yellow Rose,” “You Could Have Had a Heartbreak” plus another 19 top 10 singles such as “Cherokee Fiddle” and much more.
Lee, was born in Texas City, Texas, and is a member of the “Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.” In 1968, he began a 10-year working relationship with Mickey Gilley, at the World Famous Nightclub “Gilley’s” in Pasadena, Texas.
In 1979, Lee’s first screen role was in a 1979 TV Movie, “The Girls in the Office,” starring Barbara Eden and Susan St. James. He was then asked to perform in the film, “Urban Cowboy,” which starred John Travolta and Deborah Winger. “Lookin’ For Love” was from that movie soundtrack, and became Lee’s 1st “Gold Record.”
When not traveling and performing, Lee can be seen on many celebrity hunting and fishing shows.
Tickets start at $20 and up for advance purchase; $30 and up if purchased after Feb 13. Tickets are online at mazatzalcasino.com or at the cashier cage. The event is open to guests 21 and older.
Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
