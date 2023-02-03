Jonny Leee

Johnny Lee will perform Feb. 18 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.

The Mazatzal Hotel & Casino hosts a concert by Johnny Lee at 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, doors open at 6 p.m.

Legendary award winning country music icon, Johnny Lee, returns for an encore performance at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino in Payson.

