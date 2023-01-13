The Gila County Libertarian Party recently announced the election of its officers for the two-year term of 2023-2024.
The officers include: Cathy Ullery, chair, Pine; Bruce Wales, vice chair, Payson; Larry Hoffenberg, secretary/treasurer, Payson.
The Gila County Libertarian Party recently announced the election of its officers for the two-year term of 2023-2024.
The officers include: Cathy Ullery, chair, Pine; Bruce Wales, vice chair, Payson; Larry Hoffenberg, secretary/treasurer, Payson.
“Not every county in Arizona offers an alternative to the political status quo that may not reflect the interests and well-being of all of its citizens. In Gila County, we have that alternative in the Libertarian Party,” Ullery said.
She added, “Many of my neighbors have expressed frustration with the outcome of the last elections, for a variety of different reasons. I have encouraged them to come to our monthly meeting, learn about the Libertarian Party, its principles, then have a means to replace that frustration with positive action for our communities and county.”
Wales said, “In the natural course of events, Libertarians will pick up the pieces of failed full-on Republican efforts and full-on Democrat attempts to control entire political conversations. Americas are Americans for a reason. And Americans will finally, after much buffeting, aggressively fight to be American. Our rights as humans come with our birth. If they are not accommodated, it is our right and duty put in place whatever government which fights for our freedoms and government accountability.”
The Gila County Libertarian Party meets at 5:30 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260 in Payson. All Gila County residents interested in learning more about the Libertarian Party are welcome to attend. As always, food and drink are optional. If you can’t make it to Tiny’s, you can take part via Zoom. Check the group’s website http://gilaazlp.org on meeting day for the Zoom connection details.
Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!