There are 800 parcels on the upcoming Gila County tax lien auction.
The auction takes place on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Gila County Courthouse, 1400 E. Ash St., Globe.
Doors open at 8 a.m. and bidders may register in person until 8:45 a.m. The auction begins at 9 a.m.
The sale takes about three hours, which includes time to answer questions and for bidders to complete various forms. Each bidder is required to complete and sign a 2023 W-9 form prior to the sale and a bidder form, which can be found at gilacountyaz.gov/government/treasurer. Click on “Tax Lien Information/FAQ” on the left-hand side of the page. Bidders may also pre-register by returning the completed forms to Vise Palmer at vpalmer@gilacountyaz.gov.
The complete list of tax liens is published on the treasurer’s page of the county website and in the classified ad section of www.ananews.com.
With about 800 parcels, a higher number is listed this year. Normally, by the auction date, there are about 500 to offer. Parcels on the block can be found across the county and run the gamut from $15.14 to $12,320.
Bidders bid on an interest rate — not on the amount of taxes on the property. The successful bidder becomes a silent lien holder, not the owner of the parcel, and may not contact the owners nor go onto the property. Successful bidders for a tax lien will need to pay cash or a cashier’s check at the time of the sale. Successful bidders will need to pay a nonrefundable $10 fee for each tax lien, as well as a $10 nonrefundable taxpayer information fee and a nonrefundable $30 recording fee on each certificate purchased.
During this annual tax lien sale, staff will adhere to social distancing and health guidelines. Because of limited seating, the county asks that only serious bidders take part.
