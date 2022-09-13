COVID vaccine clinic Sep 13, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A COVID-19 vaccine clinic takes place in Payson Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Gila County Health Department Office, 110 W. Main St., Payson.The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for ages six months and older will be available.Vaccine shots are given by appointment only. To schedule an appointment call 928-910-4009, option #1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Vaccine Clinic Medicine Shot Appointment Pfizer Call Office Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Front Page Stories It’s buyer beware in the rural Wild West of Arizona solar Athletic director’s purple and gold vision coming into focus Gila County homelessness on the rise Payson High School plan aims to boost students’ low test scores Hometown Heroes: Payson Homeless and Veterans Homeless Initiative Latest Stories It’s buyer beware in the rural Wild West of Arizona solar Athletic director’s purple and gold vision coming into focus Fire on the Rim bike race offers challenge and fun Adventurers are guests of Library Friends of Payson 24th annual Gem & Mineral Show this weekend COVID vaccine clinic Rim Country Middle School AVID® update Building the future of Payson’s rural medical profession Pay attention to what the fish are telling you Expect delays on Hwy. 260 Sept. 12-16 Latest Video Crystal Gayle Concert At Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor What we have become Responsible voters Concerned over 'development services agreement' Council meetings need microphones Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments The volunteer crisis Education choice is benefiting Rim Country Protecting the Grand Canyon Selective enforcement of law wrong Columnists A few thoughts about what we’ve all just been through A day I will never forget EAA Young Eagles take flight A tiny bit of correct scientific knowledge can make your life simpler 988 suicide prevention hotline Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Great opportunity in Star Valley Krispy Krunchy Chicken Town of Payson Run-off Election Community Wellness & Education 1776 Reenactment Rich Aprile - Medicare Agent Gem & Mineral Show Mazatzal Hotel & Casino RR Youth Advisory Council Optimum is here Optimum is here. fs Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center Arizona Department of Child Safety Humane Society of Central Arizona Community Risk Reduction Program Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Holy Nativity Catholic Church Alpine Family Dentistry Pistoll Annie's Boutique Pine Country Garage Doors A Taste at the Bridge Payson Plumbing Solutions Tom Russell & Associates Business Directory Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Westwood Ponderosa Bible Church Plant Fair Nursery Sawmill Theatres Pratt Heating & Cooling Chapman Auto Center West Valley Garage Cabinets Central Arizona Supply North Mechanical Winterholler Dentistry “There’s a DOCTOR Sawmill Theatres Brian Emery, HIS - Friedman ENT Wendy L. Larchick - Keller Williams Arizona Reality Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Friedman Plastics Now Open Having a hard time hearing? LOOK AT US GROW! Dr. Gail Turner, MD, FACC Dry Force - WE’RE HERE TO HELP Heart, Artery & Vein Institute, Uncle Herb's We Now Carry Pre-Packaged Ounces St. Vincent de Paul all winter clothing INTEGRATED MEDICAL SERVICES IN PAYSON
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!